Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market – Global Industry Insights By Leading Companies And Emerging Growth Till 2025

The report “Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market – Global Industry Insights By Leading Companies And Emerging Growth Till 2025” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market” global Industry report provides a detailed description of market capacity and growth estimation for the forecast period. This report will help market players understand major players in the world “Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market” and what ways they follow to increase overall revenue.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Freshbooks, Zoho, Xero, Intuit, Brightpearl, Sage, FinancialForce, Tipalti, PaySimple, Acclivity Group, KashFlow Software, Araize, Micronetics, Norming Software, Yat Software, SAP, iPayables, Coupa, Zervant .

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market share and growth rate of Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) for each application, including-

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Retail and e-commerce
  • Government
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market: Regional analysis includes:

  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Report Structure at a Glance:

  • Executive summary, market introduction, Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market definition.
  • Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
  • Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
  • Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
  • Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
  • In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
  • Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market structure and competition analysis.


