Electronic Latching Systems Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Electronic Latching Systems: Introduction

An electronic latching system is a locking device which operates through electric current. Electronic latching systems are remotely controlled and monitored, both to lock and unlock the door.

Electronic latching systems are connected to an access control system. Electronic latching systems have advantages such as transaction logging, where activity is recorded; key control, where keys can be removed and added without re-keying the lock cylinder; and fine access control, where place and time are factors.

Electronic latching systems have solenoids, motors, and magnets, to actuate the lock by either supplying or removing power.

Electronic latching systems operate on the basis of two mechanisms: preventing mechanism and operation mechanism.

Electronic latching systems are activated and deactivated by authentication methods such as security tokens, passwords, numerical codes, passphrases, biometrics, and RFID.

Electronic latching systems occupy less space and are more secure as compared to manual locks.

The global electronic latching systems market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for electronic latching systems from end-users.

Global Electronic Latching Systems Market: Dynamics

Global Electronic Latching Systems Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for smart security systems due to rising trend of smart homes and smart cities plays an important role in augmenting the global electronic latching systems market.

Rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing industrialization, and rapid urbanization are some of the major factors anticipated to boost the global electronic latching systems market in the next few years.

Integration of advanced technologies, which includes face recognition and Bluetooth is a major factor anticipated to fuel the global electronic latching systems market in the next few years.

Rise in number of smartphone users is also expected to propel the global electronic latching systems market during the forecast period.

Electronic latching systems offer wireless connectivity, sends security alerts to the user on connected devices, and provides remote access. This is expected to boost the demand for electronic latching systems during the forecast period.

Increasing need to enhance security solutions are estimated to contribute to the market growth in the upcoming years.

