Electronic Potting & Encapsulating Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations

Global Electronic Potting & Encapsulating Market – Introduction

Potting is the process of filling a complete electronic assembly with a solid or gelatinous compound such as acrylic, silicone, or resins. Potting provides resistance to vibration and shocks. It also offers protection from corrosive agents and moisture.

Encapsulation forms a frame around an object and fills the space between the frame and the object with compounds by using a reusable mold. The key purpose of encapsulation is to form a protective shell around the electronic assembly.

Electronic potting and encapsulating processes are practiced more commonly to protect semiconductor components from atmospheric and mechanical shocks and damage. Embedding a component or a device in a resin compound secures an assembly and insulates it electrically so as to allow it to function as designed. Electronic potting and encapsulating helps in keeping dirt and other contaminants away from sensitive areas.

Focus on Durability of Electronic Components to Drive Global Electronic Potting & Encapsulating Market

Consumers are more focused on the durability of electronic products, which promotes potting and encapsulating of electronic components. Consumer electronics products are more prone to external damage, due to improper handling of components. This results in faulty and damaged products. Hence, consumers demand products that are more durable and long lasting.

Electronic potting and encapsulating offers various benefits such as low costing of shells and reusable molds, better electric insulation, and efficient performance in extreme environments. This drives the global electronic potting & encapsulating market.

North America to Lead Global Electronic Potting & Encapsulating Market

In terms of region, the global electronic potting & encapsulating market can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The electronic potting & encapsulating market in North America is anticipated to hold the maximum market share, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. This is attributable to high adoption of electronic potting and encapsulating in the consumer electronics sector in these regions.

The electronic potting & encapsulating market in Europe is expected to expand at a significant CAGR between 2019 and 2027. Middle East & Africa and South America are markets with high growth potential.

