Electrosurgery Equipment Market Capacity, Production, Product Cost, Volumes, And Investment Opportunities 2019-2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd
Global electrosurgery equipment market is projected to register a substantial of 5.2% CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.
Some of the major players operating in this market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC., Symmetry Surgical, Smith & Nephew, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Parkell, Inc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, KLS Martin Group, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., XCELLANCE Medical Technologies, PRIMA MEDICAL GROUP, Stryker, Tecno Instruments, Electro Surgical Instrument Company, International Group Medical Technology and Electronics GmbH, among others.
To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Electrosurgery Equipment market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Electrosurgery Equipment market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Electrosurgery Equipment report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.
Click Here to Get the Inside Scoop and Research Methodology of this Sample Report Here
Electrosurgical units are the common form of electrical equipment found in the operating room. Electrosurgery act as the most frequently used energy system in the laparoscopic surgery. The various electrosurgical modalities include electrosection, electrocoagulation, electrodesiccation and electrofulguration. The variations in the amperage, frequency, voltage and the method of application help in giving each of these electrosurgical modalities the unique qualities. These methods consist of higher frequency alternating current that is converted to the heat by resistance when it passes through the tissues.
Segmentation: Global Electrosurgery Equipment Market
Global electrosurgery equipment market is segmented into four notable segments which are products, surgery, end user and distribution channel.
- On the basis of products, the market is segmented into electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, electrosurgical generators and plasma and smoke management systems
- In April 2019, Symmetry Surgical Inc. launched RapidClean Symmetry Sharp Kerrison portfolio with a RapidClean at the IAHCSMM Annual Conference and Expo. The product is designed for easy cleaning and inspection. The product also lowers the risk of misplacing pieces during the procedure through the detachable and single use tip. It solves common clinician problems of dull Kerrisons through the use of detachable, single-use tips to ensure a sharp tip every time.
- On the basis of surgery, the market is segmented into gynecological surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery, urology surgery, cardiovascular surgery and others
- In April 2019, Symmetry Surgical, Inc., disclosed an expanded Energy Solution consisting of the Olsen product line and acquired Bovie electrosurgery portfolio at the 56th AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo. This expanded Symmetry Surgical Energy Solution have a comprehensive suite of generators, smoke evacuation products, grounding pads, electrodes, cauteries, bipolar and monopolar forceps, micro needles and accessories. Generators from Bovie provides the same electrosurgical power at up to 72% less VPeak than major competitors, which directly correlates to low thermal spread and better outcomes for patients.
Click Here to Get Complete Table of Content and Avail Exclusive Discount
Recent Developments
- In February 2019, Boston Scientific participated in the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference which was held in Boston on 13th March. This will help the company to create awareness about its products and penetrate into the market with a stronger customer base.
- In August 2018, Symmetry Surgical acquired Bovie Medical’s Electrosurgical Business. This business unit includes generators, electrodes, cauteries, lighting, colposcopes, accessories and the other major Bovie brand. This acquisition extended the electrosurgical product portfolio with the expansion in offering of single-use surgical products.
- In January 2016, CONMED Corporation acquired SurgiQuest, Inc.(U.S.) This strategy would help in expanding the business thereby generating revenue and also would expand the product portfolio in laparoscopic and robotic procedures.
Research Methodology: Global Electrosurgery Equipment Market
Primary Respondents:
Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Surgeons, Researchers, Medical and Industrial Professionals.
Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.
Want Full Report? Enquire Here
This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer