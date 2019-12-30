Emergency Department Information System Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Current Trends, Innovations, Application, Growth Analysis, Industry Verticals and Geographical Analysis

This Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Technology, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making ,offers by OrbisResearch.com

Market Overview

The emergency department information system market will show rapid growth due to the rise in the ageing population, increasing the use of data-driven technologies and an increase in the number of insured population.

Rapidly rising geriatric population is leading to consequences, like greater incidences of chronic and life-threatening diseases that will ultimately lead to hospitalization. The geriatric are found to be at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disease, and other diseases. Emergency department information system is important in hospitals as many times emergency departments are hospital’s front door to residents and so the service provided in the emergency department is the direct reflection of the hospital image.

The healthcare thus uses the emergency department information system to assist in the management of emergency departments to capture key information of the patients such as patient identity, insurance status, admission date and time, mode of arrival, treating medical professional, primary diagnosis and discharge details.

These emergency department information system hence delivers fewer medical errors, more revenue for hospitals, faster patient information, and higher patient satisfaction. Thus the increasing ageing population is expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, emergency department information system is a software tool used to track and document patient records in the emergency department. It is thus found to be an effective application in the emergency department. These emergency department information systems are designed with the help of medical professionals, healthcare administrators, nurses, pharmacists, and clinicians to meet all the needs required for the smooth working for the emergency department.

Key Market Trends

Best of Breed (B.O.B.) Solutions are Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment in Software Type During the Forecast Period

The best-of-breed solutions segment is expected to dominate the software type segment during the forecast period. These best-of-breed solutions provide improvements in physician productivity, diagnostic enhancements, and enhanced interoperability and hence all these factors are expected to drive the segment growth.

In addition, the presence of already established information systems such as electronic health record in most of the healthcare premises is leading to a paradigm shift to best-of-breed emergency department information system software. As these solutions provide the flexibility of integration with existing systems.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Emergency Department Information System Market

North America is found to be one of the biggest markets as emergency department information system is widely used in countries such as the US and Canada, and its demand is high in North America. For instance, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, 2009 is responsible for the adoption of healthcare IT in the United States.

Thus owing to the higher adoption of healthcare IT in the country, the United States has well established EDIS in the hospitals. The number of emergency departments in the United States is increasing rapidly. As technology in healthcare is being adopted by care providers in the US, EDIS is expected to have a stronghold on this market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the emergency department information system market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, MEDITECH, Siemens AG, T- system, McKesson Corporation, MEDHOST Inc. and EPOWERdoc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Use Of Data-Driven Technologies

4.2.3 Increase in Number of Insured Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Quality and Safety Implications Of EDIS

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Healthcare IT Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

5.1.2 Clinical Documentation

5.1.3 Patient Tracking & Triage

5.1.4 E-Prescribing

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise EDIS

5.2.2 Software-As-A-Services (SaaS)

5.3 By Software Type

5.3.1 Enterprise Solutions

5.3.2 Best of Breed (B.O.B.) Solutions

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Small Hospitals

5.4.2 Medium-Sized Hospitals

5.4.3 Large Hospitals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6.1.2 Cerner Corporation

6.1.3 EPOWERdoc, Inc.

6.1.4 MEDHOST, Inc.

6.1.5 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 T-Systems, Inc.

6.1.8 Unitedhealth Group, Inc.

6.1.9 Wellsoft Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

