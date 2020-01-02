End-of-Line Packaging Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Pro Mach Inc., Gebo Cermex

An end-of-line packaging solution for an industrial unit helps to automate the entire manufacturing and packaging process. Automation of processes in machines helps increase the production quantity for any industry and aid the escalating demand. Several companies competing in the global market want to upgrade their businesses by transforming their manufacturing services for increased productivity in the long run. Industries in developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Korea are implementing automated manufacturing procedures to overcome the difficulties such as shortage of labor and cost optimization. End-of-line packaging eradicates the requirement of training workers. This allows companies to engross the available labor in other valuable tasks.

Introduction of robot hands in packaging processes is rapidly becoming prevalent to surge manufacturing efficiency. Robotic systems in end-of-line packaging improve the overall production efficiency. Robotic systems in end-of-line packaging also diminish physical tasks including packaging, palletizing, and picking. A robotic arm enables augmented production efficiency that results into high investment returns and low operational costs. Robotic arms in end-of-line packaging are especially used to handle lightweight packaging as it decreases the risk of damage. The benefits of incorporating robotic arm automation in end-of-line packaging are influencing key manufacturers in various industries to install these systems.

The Automatic Technology Segment to Gain Popularity

The end-of-line packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology and the automatic segment is expected to account for the highest share during the forecast period 2019-2027. The semi-automatic segment is expected to drop its share in the overall market by the end of 2027. Automation in manufacturing facilities is gaining traction within companies to overcome the scarcity of skilled workforce, specifically in developing countries. Increased implementation of automatic production processes in production lines is expected to drive the end-of-line packaging market.

The Food Industry to Witness Higher Growth during the Forecast Period

On the basis of received order type, the customized order segment is expected to witness lucrative growth and is to be valued at US$ 2,907.3 Mn by 2018. End-use industries are progressively opting for customized end-of-line packaging solutions. Therefore, the share of customized order segment is expected to rise through 2027. As industries opt for standardized solutions for improved efficiency in end-of-line packaging, it is expected that the received order type segment will witness an increased demand during the forecast period.

Consumers in Europe look for more diverse choices in terms of price, convenience, and quality. The automated end-of-line packaging machinery industry in developed countries such as Italy, Germany, France, and U.K is matured, and is expected to witness low to moderate growth during the forecast period. The automated segment includes end-of-line packaging solutions used in packaging food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics & automotive. The automated end-of-line packaging segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in terms of both value and volume in 2027.

