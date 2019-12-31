Endosseous Implant Market: Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Endosseous Implant: Substitute for Dental Prosthesis

Endosseous implant is a surgical component that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis or act as an orthodontic anchor. The international team of implantologists (ITI) was established to develop endosseous implant systems for use in various applications for partially or totally edentulous patients. Implants are made from different materials that undergo several surface treatments and take different shapes, lengths, widths, and forms. According to the dentist theory, dentists choose more than 2,000 implants used for treatment. Implants made from titanium and titanium alloys appear to perform well clinically in small variations of shapes and forms.

The global endosseous implant market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in the use of dental implants to support dental prosthetics and modern dental implants for osseointegration.

Key Drivers of Global Endosseous Implant Market

High incidences of veneer fracture, framework fracture, and esthetic deficiency are driving the endosseous implant market. Rise in surgical approach for osseointegration, treatment of partially edentulous patients and single implant patients, and increase in cosmetic surgeries are expected to fuel the growth of the global endosseous implant market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements associated with endosseous implants are also propelling the endosseous implant market. Different materials are being used for the manufacturing of endosseous implants. This factor is expected to fuel the expansion of the global endosseous implant market during the forecast period.

One of the key factors hampering the growth of the global endosseous implant market is the minor damage caused to gingiva and cervical cementum during surgery or practice. This leads to fracture of ceramic crowns, which is a major concern.

Titanium Implants Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Titanium has proved to be biocompatible with improved mechanical properties. Implants are coated with titanium surface and increase the surface area for osseointegration. The ITI Dental Implant System (Bone fit) employs titanium plasma-sprayed implants that are permanently osseointegrated into the human mandible and maxilla. These implants are intended to support dental prostheses in fully and partially edentulous patients.

Complications Linked with Endosseous Implant to Hamper Market

Certain complications linked to implants include placement of endosseous implants into infected bone causing fenestration defects. This is likely to hinder market growth.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Endosseous Implant Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of endosseous implants, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. The demand for endosseous implants in these two countries is higher than in other countries in the region.

Rise in awareness among consumers regarding oral care and improving economic condition are driving the demand for dental implants in both developed and developing Asia Pacific countries

The endosseous implant market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. This can be attributed to the increase in investments in health care and dental industries of the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global endosseous implant market is highly competitive with top manufacturers adopting various strategies to gain market share. These strategies include expansion of geographical presence through collaborations and extensive research and development activities to produce flexible and biocompatible stents. Some of the key players operating in the global endosseous implant market are:

AVINENT Implant System

3M Health Care

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Osstem implant

Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc

HIOSSEN

Blue Sky Bio

