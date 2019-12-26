Energy Management Information System Market – Witness an Unsold Story

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Energy Management Information System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as ABB (Switzerland), Cisco System Inc. (United States), International Business Machine Corporation (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France) etc.

An Energy Management Information System (EMIS) offers relevant information that makes energy performance visible to various levels of an organization. It enables individuals and departments to plan, make decisions and take effective action to manage energy. It can lead to productivity enhancements through the continuous monitoring of energy performance, and savings opportunities that, once implemented, are sustained over the long term. The performance information generated by an EMIS enables organizations to take actions that create financial value through the administration and control of energy.This growth is primarily driven by Mandatory Regulations and Policies for Energy Management, Government’s Initiatives for Digitation of Energy Infrastructure across the Globe, Increasing Use of Smart Grid Services and Growing Competition among Industrial Enterprises.

The Energy & Resources sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Manufacturers, such as ABB (Switzerland), Cisco System Inc. (United States), International Business Machine Corporation (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France), CA Technologies (United States), Eaton Corporation (United States), Emerson Process Management (United States), General Electric Company (United States) and Siemens AG (Germany) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On 17 Sept. 2018, ABB has brought ENVILINE energy management systems for DC rail infrastructure, which will increase energy efficiency, lower costs and improve the quality of electrical energy. And On 12 June 2018, Honeywell has launched a suite of next-generation energy management software at HITEC 2018 in Houston, Texas. Through Honeywell technology, the hospitality industry can fully incorporate energy management, property management, safety and security systems, and brand network operations for world-class guestroom and building automation.

• Mandatory Regulations and Policies for Energy Management

• Government’s Initiatives for Digitation of Energy Infrastructure across the Globe

• Increasing Use of Smart Grid Services

• Growing Competition among Industrial Enterprises

• Emerging Demand from Economies

