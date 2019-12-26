ePharmacy Market to witness Huge Growth with Projected The Kroger, Walgreen, Walmart Stores

E pharmacy enables the patients purchase the required pharmaceutical products across the globe with the help online portals. Increasing digitalization across the globe as well as safe and favorable government regulations will lead to boost the E pharmacy or Online Pharmacy Market. Consumers only have to place the orders according to their requirement by online website or mobile application, and the E-pharmacy companies distribute their products at the consumer’s places. E-pharmacy is also referred to as Mail-Order pharmacy and Internet Pharmacy or Online Pharmacy.

According to AMA, the Global ePharmacy – market is expected to reach USD115.6 Billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 15.8%.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

The Kroger Co. (United States), Walgreen Co. (United States), Walmart Stores, Inc. (United States), CVS Health (United States), Express Scripts Holding Company (United States), Giant Eagle, Inc. (United States), DocMorris (Zur Rose Group) (Switzerland), Rowlands Pharmacy (United States), OptumRx Inc. (United States) and MediSave (United States)

Market Trend

Gaining Popularity owing to Price Discounts and Improved Customer-Pharmacist Interaction

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Numerous Diseases across the Globe, Constantly Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies and Growing Geriatric Population

Opportunities

Enhanced Healthcare Infrastructure, Introduction to E-Prescriptions and Globally Increasing Demand for E medicinal Products

Regulatory Framework:

According to United States Food and Drug Administration Cybercrime Investigation Unit, “Individuals who traffic in counterfeit drugs or controlled substances and dispense prescription drugs without a valid prescriptions or otherwise receives and distributes adulterated as well as misbranded drugs are subject to number of penalties under the Federal Law. For Instance; recently in 2018, some Canadian online pharmacy company was importing some illegal cancer drugs which was not being approved by government bod.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of ePharmacy Market: Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Others

Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs

List of players also available in Coverage: eDrugstore.MD (United States), The SANICARE Group (Sweden), CanDrugstore.com (Canada), Domzdrowia.pl SA (Poland) and CanadaDrugs.com (Canada)

The regional analysis of Global ePharmacy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global ePharmacy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the ePharmacy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the ePharmacy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the ePharmacy

Chapter 4: Presenting the ePharmacy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the ePharmacy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, ePharmacy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global ePharmacy Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

