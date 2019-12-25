Epinephrine Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Epinephrine Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Mylan N.V.(United States), Pfizer, Inc. (United States), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Impax Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Kaleo, Inc. (United States), Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (United States) etc.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 2014, anaphylaxis is a severe life-threatening allergic reaction occurring at least 1 in every 50 people in the United States. Epinephrine also is known as adrenaline is a hormone and neurotransmitter produced by the adrenal glands. This hormone is used to alter the effect of anaphylaxis (life-threatening allergic reaction) and is used as the first line of treatment. Most of the patients suffering from anaphylaxis use Epinephrine Auto-Injectors and can be administered by a nonmedical person also. The Epinephrine injections are commonly used against life-threatening allergic reactions caused by medications, insect bites and stings. The market study is being classified by Type (Epinephrine Auto-injector, Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe, Ampoules and Vials and Combination Epinephrine Products), by Application (Anaphylaxis, Cardiac Arrest and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Competitive Landscape:

Mylan N.V.(United States), Pfizer, Inc. (United States), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Impax Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Kaleo, Inc. (United States), Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (United States), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (United States), Merit Pharmaceutical (United States), Tianjin Jinyao Group (China) and Bausch Health Companies (Canada) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are ALK- Abello A/S (Denmark), Sandoz (Germany) and INSYS Therapeutics,Inc. (United States).

The market is fragmented by The manufacturers are focused on developing and commercializing innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules to improve patient quality of life and to cater the clinical shortcomings of the commercially available products. The players are also focused on the development new products such as Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) free epinephrine auto-injectors.

Market Drivers:

Rising incidence of anaphylaxis associated with food allergy

The increasing number of patients susceptible to allergic reactions

Increasing demand for automatic injection devices leading to the growth of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors market.

Market Trend:

The launch of new products like EpiPen by Companies is trending factor driving this market by key players.

Restraints:

Unavailability of approved drugs due to the increasing number of product recalls by various developers.

Opportunities:

Programs for patients assistance carried out for an uninsured person and continuous product modification resulting in demand for automatic injection devices is providing an opportunity to the players for this market.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On July 2018, Adamis Pharmaceutical Corp. Has signed an agreement with Sandoz Inc. Under this agreement, Sandoz will commercialize Adamis Symjepi product for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis. And On February 2018, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. Announced the FDA approval to review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for low dose Symjepi product candidate which is applicable for emergency treatment of anaphylaxis. The dose (0.15mg) intended is applicable for patients weighing 33-65 pounds.

On August 2018, Teva Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval for using first generic versions of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr in case of any emergency treatment of allergic reactions or in any anaphylactic condition for adults and pediatric patients weighing more than 33 pounds. And On July 2018, INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. Demonstrated the results of their early clinical trial for their investigational epinephrine nasal spray acting as a needle-free, non-invasive, and easy-to-use alternative to intramuscular injection for the treatment of anaphylaxis.

Key Target Audience:

Physicians

Pharmaceutical companies

Government and Regulatory Bodies

Traders, Distributors and Suppliers

