Erythrobic Acid Market Is Expected To Show A Substantial Growth With A Single Digit In Cagr From 2018 – 2028

Erythrobic acid is a stereoisomer of ascorbic acid (vitamin C). The use of erythrobic acid as a food preservative has increased after the ban on the use of sulfites as food preservatives by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Erythrobic acid has various applications into food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical and cosmetics. Erythrobic acid is considered as an important antioxidant in the pharmaceutical industry. As an antioxidant erythrobic acid is also used into various products of food and beverage industry such as meat and fish food, frozen vegetable, pickles, fruit juice, syrup, beer, and others. In the cosmetic industry, erythrobic acid is mainly used in hair care and nail care products. Erythrobic acid is also used as oxygen absorbers in bakery products and confectionery. Without any side effects, erythrobic acid is known to increase the shelf life of food. The market for erythrobic acid is expected to increase during the forecast period due to increasing demand for use of natural preservative into food and beverage industry.

Erythrobic acid is being used as preservatives, color fixative, nutrient supplements in various food products, beverages, frozen items, dairy-based drinks, breakfast cereals, spreads, artificial sweeteners, and vinegar. Erythrobic acid is also used as a water-soluble antioxidant to prevent food color changes caused by oxidation and is also useful to keep the natural flavor and original food color. Erythrobic acid is used as acidity regulators into pharmaceuticals and is also used as antioxidant in cosmetics and personal care products. It is extensively used as an ingredient in various in hair care products. The market of erythrobic acid is expected to increase due to the increase in demand for natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Changes in lifestyle along with increasing knowledge and awareness of food safety are turning consumers to natural and organic products. Bound to these factors and applications the market for erythrobic acid is expected to grow into the forecast period.

The key players operating in the erythrobic acid market are Redox Pty ltd., Finoric Llc, Newseed Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Tuoyang Industry Company Ltd., Fooding group Ltd., Zhucheng Huayuan Bioengineering Co., Ltd, Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemicals Co. Ltd., AquaChem (Yancheng) Industry Co. Ltd., Xi’an Rainbow Bio-Tech co. Ltd., APAC Chemical Corporation, Merck & Co. Due to increasing demand for natural preservative regional players are expected to enter in the market and is expected to make the market more competitive, resulting in scale-up of the erythrobic acid market over the forecast period.

The expanding interest for utilization of preservatives, additives, controllers, and enhancements is relied upon to rise the development of erythrobic corrosive market. Producers and buyers are pulled in towards the utilization of organic and natural ingredients as there is increment in information, mindfulness and awareness for wellbeing concerns. From the research studies data it is known that erythrobic acid has wide applications in drug and as dietary enhancements as it gives protection from cancer, cataract, aging and weak immunity, likewise it is also known to improve nonheme iron absorption. With numerous medical advantages, the erythrobic acid market is relied upon to be popular for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. Bound to these factors the market for erythrobic corrosive is expected to develop positive over the forecast period.

