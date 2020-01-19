Expanded Perlite Market New Research Report Analysis, And Forecast

Transparency Market Research (TMR) investigates that the global expanded perlite market has a competitive vendor landscape. The key players in the global expanded perlite market are Supreme Perlite Company, Silbrico Corporation, Imerys SA, and Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation. The prominent players are consistently looking to expand their production capacity through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or joint ventures. These strategies are benefiting to maintain strong position in the market and to sustain in the near future. However, growing number of new entrants in the expanded perlite market is expected to create threat for existing players.

According to TMR, the global expanded perlite market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to attain a value of US$1,699.4 million by 2025-end. The market stood at US$1,102.0 mn in the year 2016.

Based on the application, the expanded perlite market is segmented into horticulture aggregates, construction products, fillers, filtration and process aids, and others. Among these, construction products segment dominated the global expanded perlite market in 2016 and is expected to continue its domination over the forecast period. This is attributable to growing demand from construction industry. Based on the region, North America dominated the global expanded perlite market in the year 2016. The U.S., the region collected a revenue of US$279.5 mn in 2016 due to the booming oil & gas industry in the U.S. Additionally, increasing shale gas exploration is positively influencing on the growth of the expanded perlite market.

Widening Applications of the Expanded Perlite to Boost Market Growth

Perlite is manufactured from the hydration process of the obsidian. It is an amorphous volcanic glass whose water content which is high. In the wake of preparing and processing of the perlite expanded perlite are acquired. Amid the extension procedure, the water atoms are discharged which brings down its weight and thickness. Expanded perlite has remarkable protection properties which is boosting its applications across numerous applications and is likely to propel growth of the global expanded perlite market. To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here. The key factor driving growth of the global expanded perlite market is the wide increment in the research & development activities globally, and particularly in the developing nations. Additionally, growing interest for the subordinate materials, which has expanded demand, and interest for the expanded perlite products owing to its benefits the product is boosting its consumption. This factor is likely to reflect positively on the growth of the global expanded perlite market. Presence of Alternatives to Restrain Market Growth The other factor aiding the growth of market is the growing adoption of the advanced agriculture exercises, which is encouraging utilization of expanded perlite. Widening application of the expanded perlite due to its water maintenance and treatment properties is also benefiting growth of the global expanded perlite market. The other application portion where the expanded perlite is utilized is in the brew business. They discover their application in the bottling works. With the end goal of sound sealing applications and warm application, the materials, such as diatomaceous shake, barite, and polymeric froths can displace perlite. These applications are helping to account a substantial share in the global revenue of expanded perlite market. Browse Press [email protected]https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/expanded-perlite-market.htm However, wide accessibility of a substitute items is a main consideration expected to limitation growth of the worldwide perlite market. In addition, stringent adherence for utilization of perlite by government in development division is another factor expected to hamper development

