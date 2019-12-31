EXPLORE GLOBAL BUSINESS CONTENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST TO 2025
Business content management software helps companies manage multiple content types by providing access, file sync, edit, and share capabilities in a preconfigured collaborative platform.
In 2018, the global Business Content Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Box
Dropbox
Citrix Systems
SAP
Egnyte
BlackBerry
OwnCloud
GatherContent
EFileCabine
Bitrix
Zoho
Oracle
Documize
Artis Multimedia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
