Explosive Detection Technologies Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

XploreMR (XMR) analyzes the explosive detection technologies market at both global and regional levels over an eight year forecast period (2016–2024) in a newly published report. The report focuses on identifying opportunities in the market and providing updates and insights that affect various segments of the explosive detection technologies market worldwide.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is divided into key sections namely – by function, by technology, by end user, and by region. The report analyzes and provides detailed insights into the explosive detection technologies market both in terms of market value and market volume over the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of the key factors that drive and influence the market. Recent trends and opportunities in the explosive detection technologies market are also included to provide clients with specific decision-making insights. The subsequent sections analyze the explosive detection technologies market on the basis of function, technology, end user, and region; and present a forecast for the period 2016–2024.

In the final section of the report, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of manufacturers operating in the explosive detection technologies market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on growth opportunities in the market and provides company profiles of some of the leading market players to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split in terms of function, technology, and end user; and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been considered to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the explosive detection technologies market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, the report presents triangulated data on the basis of supply side and demand side analysis and other dynamics of the explosive detection technologies market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

In an ever-fluctuating economy, it is important to conduct forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also to evaluate data on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for market players. This is an important methodology adopted in this report. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the explosive detection technologies market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve; as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective. A market Attractiveness Index helps in easy understanding of key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the explosive detection technologies market to help providers identify existing market opportunities.

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global explosive detection technologies market – Safran SA, Smiths Group plc., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Kromek Group plc, OSI Systems Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Chemring Group PLC, Implant Sciences Inc., Guangzhou Skyscanner Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Suzhou Aoteng Electron Technology Co. Ltd., Kunshan Sanxun Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Tongfang Weishi Technology Co. Ltd., and Shanghai WeiEn Security Equipment Co. Ltd.

