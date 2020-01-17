Face Shakeout as Billionaires invest in the China Electric Cars

China’s wealthiest tycoons invested billions of dollars in electric car firms in an attempt to fuel the nation’s long-term goals of becoming the leader in that field. Currently, a reckoning is looming since car sales have slowed as the government reduces the subsidies for the nascent market.

This leaves the flagship firms of Hui Ka Yan, Pony Ma, Jack Ma and Robin Li encountering an increasingly not so clear path to the gains on their bets which the electric cars are compared to smartphones on wheels linking passengers to other businesses. Their funds, along with several startups increasing to $18 billion, assisted in inflating an electric bubble that currently appears to be close to bursting.

China’s car industry is encountering a prolonged sales slump, making EV makers cut earnings outlooks. With China looking for further cuts to subsidies of customer purchases, this will force automakers to their challenge. Rachel Miu who is an analyst with DBS Group holdings limited located in Hong Kong, said that a shakeout is developing that cannot be prevented even by a tycoon’s support. She added that it is a steep uphill climb for the new kids on block.

Jack Ma resigned as Alibaba Group Holding limited chairperson. This happened in September after he amassed a $40 billion fortune, but the richest man in China retains his seat and influence. Alibaba has played some roles in several financing rounds for the Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Company, consolidating one that raised 2.2 billion Yuan ($313 million) in 2018 for the carmaker founded by the ex-Alibaba executive He Xiaopeng.

Xpeng launched their first car, the five-seater G3 SUV, the previous year, and has sold over 11,940 vehicles in the current year. This is according to the database compiled by Bloomberg.

The firm, founded in 2014, is teaming up with better-established automakers. An industry built with Haima Automobile Company has an output of 150,000 EVs every year. Another should start assembling the P7 coupe soon and scheduled to start deliveries come next year.

The journey has been controversial; although some of the engineers bound for Xpeng are accused of going on to steal from their former employers in the United States of America. In March, an ex-engineer sued by Tesla incorporation, saying that he uploaded files, the directories, as well as copies of the source code to his private account storage before his resignation. In last year, an ex-Apple incorporation engineer noted to have allegedly pilfered self-driven car secrets on his way to the new job in Xpeng.

