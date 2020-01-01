Fermented Ingredients Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2025

Fermentation is a process which is metabolic in nature in which sugar is converted into alcohol, gases or acids. It occurs in bacteria and yeast and also in oxygen-starved muscle cells like fermentation of lactic acid.. Fermentation is mainly done to obtain a desirable chemical product by the growth of microorganisms on a growth medium. Fermentation usually takes place in anaerobic conditions. Fermented ingredients are those products that are usually used to trigger the process of fermentation in food and non-food products to obtain the desired chemical product. The global fermented ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, process and geography. On the basis of type, the global market for fermented ingredients is segregated into biogas, vitamins, polymer (polysaccharides/xanthan), antibiotics, industrial enzymes, organic acids and amino acids. Amino acid held the most dominant market share in 2016. This is attributed to increased demand of amino acid in animal feed additive and food & beverage industry. This segment is also forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the global market for fermented ingredients is segregated into food & beverage, textile & leather, bio-fuel, paper, personal care, pharmaceutical and feed. Food & beverage is further segmented into dairy products, brewery & distilling and bakery. Food & beverage accounted for the most dominant segment in 2016 and is forecasted to have a steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increased consumption of fermented ingredients in food & beverage industry for multiple uses such as food preservation in order to increase shelf life of food products. On the basis of form, the global fermented ingredients market is segregated into liquid form and dry form. Dry form of fermented ingredients is forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of process, the global fermented ingredients market is segregated into anaerobic fermentation, aerobic fermentation, continuous fermentation and batch fermentation.

Major drivers driving the global fermented ingredients market include development of bio-ethanol industry. With the growth of this industry, the demand for fermented ingredients is increasing with increase in its consumption. In addition, increased awareness about food preservation is a major driver driving the global market. With increased demand of increasing the shelf life of products, preservation has become an integral part of the food & beverage industry. High demand of antibiotics is another major driver, driving the global market for fermented ingredients. Inconsistent availability of raw materials is a major restraint hindering market growth. High cost related to the raw materials is another major reason restraining market growth for fermented ingredients. Emerging economies in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America with high growth potential offer huge opportunities for the growth of the fermented ingredients market.

Geographically, the global market for fermented ingredients market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America held the most dominant market share in 2016 and is forecasted to have a steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the large size of end-use industries which results in huge consumption of fermented ingredients. Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to increased demand for good quality food & beverage and personal care products.

Major players of the global fermented ingredients market include Lonza (Switzerland), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Dohler Group (Germany), AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), BASF SE (Germany), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Ajinomoto Corporation Inc. (Japan) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) among others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer