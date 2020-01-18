FFC/FPC Jumper Cables Market: Current Trends & Opportunities by 2026

The flat cables are used in easy cable management instead of round cables, particularly in applications where high flexibility and space reduction are the important factors. Flat cable is usually takes a small space than round cable owing to its design features. This can results in reduced wire coupling issues and good EMI suppression. These cables are light weighted and offers greater flexibility, because the wires are not wrapped many times over by different materials and protected individually as the round cables. Thus, these cables are known as flat flexible cables (FFC). The flexibility of the FFC offers the free bending and folding, which can reduce device size and the design costs. These cables are made up with thin rectangular tin plated copper conductors which are arranged in parallel and insulations laminated on both sides of conductors.

To make an electrical contact between tin plate and the connector, the copper conductors are left uncovered on each ends. And bonding on cable end with a stiffener crates the mechanical stability for the exposed copper conductors during the coupling. Furthermore, flexible flat jumper cables are used in numerous electronic applications for board to board interconnections, owing to the capability of millions of cycles in high flexing environments with pitch density down to 0.30 mm. The cables can be directly soldered or used with zero insertion force (ZIP) or low insertion force (LIF) type connectors. Flat printed circuit cables are quite similar in design and construction to the FFC, except one thing that copper film is chemically etched to produce a specific pattern. While these circuits are custom made for each application, various shapes and geometrics can solve the toughest packaging problems.

The marketplace continues to demand new and smaller electronic devices that are rugged and reliable, this demand can be fulfill by the manufacturers involved in FFC/FPC jumper cables market. It is largely used in consumer electronics applications, such as notebook, printer, scanner, keyboard, LCD flat panel, game machine, camcorder, CD-ROM drive, plasma display, set top box, mobile, laptop and others. For all these applications, FFC jumper cables offering numerous benefits such as high reliability, simple assembly process, and direct connection to PCBs with simple solder assembly process, that can creates cost savings by eliminating need for connectors or wire stripping.

Also, it provides high speed data transmission with low loss, limitless design-in options, cables with wide thickness range and extended cables life cycle. Furthermore, these cable delivers superior signal integrity and high resistance to vibration and bending. Likewise, the flexible printed circuits cable offers benefits such as, assembly error reduction, decreased assembly time and costs, design freedom, flexibility during installation, package size and weight reduction. These advantages of both flexible flat cables and flexible printed circuits cable are driving the FFC/FPC jumper cables market during forecast period.

The FFC/FPC jumper cables market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. All manufacturers of the FFC/FPC jumper cables are mainly focusing on the product design, to increase its productivity and providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in FFC/FPC jumper cables market include various manufacturers such as Molex, LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, SAMTEC, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Cvilux Corporation, Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Axon Cable, Xinfuer Electronic Co.,Ltd, Hitachi Cable America, Inc., VST Electronic Security Pvt. Ltd., Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG, JSB Tech Pte Ltd.

