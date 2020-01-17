First Core stage of the New Space Launch System Mega rocket shown off by NASA Chief

The administrator of NASA Jim Bridenstine bragged about the finished core stage of the pioneer Space Launch System spaceship during an event of news that held on December 9, 2019.

The event happened at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility that is located in New Orleans. This is where the main stage of the spaceship launched the first Artemis mission was completed recently. That trip, the first leap toward NASA’s aim of taking humans to moon in 2024, will bring along uncrewed Orion capsules around moon in 2021.

Bridenstine said that they think of it as a Christmas present to the United States of America from NASA. He said this is referring to the main stage’s immediate start for testing at an alternative facility of NASA, which the Stennis Space Center that is situated in Mississippi.

The core stage is 212 feet tall, all told. This includes two liquid propellant tanks and four engines. Douglas Loverro, who is the new head of NASA’s Human Exploration and the Operations Mission Directorate, stated during an event that he is going to name it as the 9th wonder of the world.

His speech was more of a celebration than the announcements, but the talk left in the air some concerns that NASA is experiencing about both the spaceship and the more massive Artemis program.

Bridenstine confirmed NASA has deals with Boeing for just the first two SLS spaceships, earlier iterations of the launcher. However, it is the third spaceship in series that will take astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024 to reach the agency is the much-anticipated target.

The agency went ahead to avoid providing a schedule for the Artemis flights or an estimated cost for the SLS spaceships. Bridenstine has been lingering on providing a launch date for uncrewed first Artemis mission. This will differ with the question to new director of the human exploration. Though he phoned Loverro to the stage at the event, the date not announced.

Similarly, NASA has ignored questions about the awaited award per spaceship of the SLS program. In his remarks, Bridenstine debated that cost will rely on the number of rockets ending for NASA’s commissioning. The more the spaceships, the more the price will end up. In October, the agency showed interest in around 10 SLS spaceships for the Artemis program.

