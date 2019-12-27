Flax Seeds Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, AgMotion, Johnson Seeds

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Flax Seeds Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Flax Seeds Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Flax seed is also known as common flax or linseed. Flax seed is a food and fiber crop, which is mostly gowning in cool regions such as Canada and the upper Midwestern United States. Canada is the world’s leading flax producer and exporter. It has great value because of its versatility in terms of nutritional benefits. Flax seeds can be used as whole or ground to use it as vegetable oil. Flax seeds are highly nutritious and has numerous health benefits like, it fights cancer and obesity, promotes weight loss, improves digestive system, balances hormone. Flax seeds are rich sources of Omega-3 fatty acid which is helps in lowering the blood pressure and blood cholesterol.

Market Drivers

Growing Consciousness about Health

High Demand for Industrial Flex Seed

Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Natural and Organic Food

Market Trend

Fuelling Adoption of sue to use in Animal Feed

Upsurging Demand for Functional Food

Growing Demand from End-User Industry Due to Presence of Fiber

Restraints

Rising Concern Related Health Disorders Like Bowel Obstructions

Opportunities

Increasing Demand due to High Use in Various Food Application

Growing demand due to Product Innovation and Launches

Challenges

Unregulated Consumption Causes Toxicity

The Global Flax Seeds Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Ground Flax Seed, Flax Seed Oil, Whole Flax Seed (Brown Raw, Brown Toasted, Golden Raw, Golden Toasted Flax Seeds)), Application (Animal Food, Food and Beverages, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel)

The regional analysis of Global Flax Seeds Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

