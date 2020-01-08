Flexible Packaging Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Flexible Packaging Market 2020

Description: –

The global Flexible Packaging Market is anticipated to reach $335 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Flexible Packaging market revenue in 2017.

The increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for fast moving consumer goods drives the growth of the flexible packaging market. Growing urbanization has resulted in urban citizens spending most of their time at work and everyday commute, which has increased the demand for convenient packaging for on-the-go consumption, thereby supporting the flexible packaging market growth. Brand owners are taking initiatives to optimize packaging operations to meet the global competition, increase productivity, enhance shelf life of products, improve overall efficiency, and create brand differentiation in the market. The demand

