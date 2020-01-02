Flight Data Monitoring Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025
Flight data monitoring is a systematic and proactive process of gathering and analyzing data recorded during routine flights to improve flight crew performance, operating procedures, flight training, air traffic control procedures, air navigation services or aircraft maintenance and design.
Based on end user, the fleet operators segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the flight data monitoring market in 2017.
In 2018, the global Flight Data Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Flight Data Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flight Data Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Curtiss Wright
Teledyne Controls
Safran
Guardian Mobility
Flight Data Services
Scaled Analytics
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Board
On Ground
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet Operators
Drone operators
FDM Service Providers
Investigation Agencies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Flight Data Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Flight Data Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
