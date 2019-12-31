Folding IBCs Market: A Survey on Deals, partnerships, and investments in global industry players

Global Folding IBCs Market: Overview

The global folding IBCs market is expected to register robust growth in the near future. The market is expected to witness significant growth, thanks to growing advancements and rising demand from end-use industries for flexible and robust packaging solutions. The growth in global commerce, and importance of cost-effective shipping routes are expected to create significant opportunities for players in the folding IBCs market. Additionally, growing demand for safe storage of potentially combustible elements like chemicals are expected to increase revenue sharing potential of players in the folding IBCs market in the near future. Currently, the large size of shipments, growth of e-commerce, and increased funding for research are emerging as major trends in the global folding IBCs market.

Global Folding IBCs Market: Notable Developments

The global folding IBCs market is expected to receive a huge boost from changes in ICO regulations. Currently, the high shipping demands and growing volumes are placing an enormous pressure on containers in the shipping industry. Moreover, rise of automation on terminals is expected to increase the pressure with added demands of codification and higher standardization. The lack of awareness in the shipping industry are leading to constraints in promotions and understanding of IMO and ISO related operating requirements. Recent inclusion of CSC to ISO standards and growing alignment between different standards are expected to bring more clarity in regards to ratings, dimensions, and markings of containers in the near future. This is expected to be a major factor for growth in the folding IBCs market.

In the past, location of ports and related infrastructure was a key concern for the shipping industry. However, changing supply chains, emerging trends supporting more B2B interaction and C2C trade, and availability of route networks are likely to determine the future of shipping industry. This is expected to bring dynamic shifts to the folding IBCs market wherein products like fruits are already being packaged at their original source. The value-adding services are increasingly playing an important role in the progress of the folding IBCs market. Hence, innovation like foldable features, eco-friendly nature of containers are expected to play bigger role in the upcoming future.

Global Folding IBCs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Folding IBCs are FDA approved products which use recyclable materials for a safe passage for commercial shipments. These products are considered durable in nature with robust builds to withstand extreme weather conditions. Additionally, growing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to drive significant growth for the folding IBCs market in the near future. Moreover, products like cosmetics, petrochemicals, and chemicals are also witnessing a growing cross-nation demand thanks to growing digital divergence. The hazardous nature of chemicals is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the folding IBCs market in the near future.

Folding IBCs market is also witnessing a growing mismatch for containers as organizational differences continue to drive growth for empty containers. In the near future, containerization is expected to reduce financial burden on shipments to make it more viable to transport commercial products across the world. The increasing automation at loading docks are also expected to reduce costs, lower manual efforts, and drive growth for the folding IBCs market in the near future. The growth of e-commerce is also driving demands from the warehousing industry in the folding IBCs market.

Global Folding IBCs Market: Geographical Analysis

The growth of manufacturing, industrialization, and growing demand in Asia Pacific are expected to drive significant growth for the folding IBCs market in the region. It is estimated that growing infrastructure construction, technological advancements, and rising population are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to register notable growth, thanks to technological advancements like automation, 3D printing, and material innovation. The Middle East and Africa region are also expected to register significant growth in the near future due to cost-effective and consistent demand.

