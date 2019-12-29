Fondant Market – By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2018 – 2026

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Fondant Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Fondant Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Fondant Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Fondant in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Fondant Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Fondant Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Fondant Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Fondant Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Fondant in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Fondant Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Fondant Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Fondant Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Fondant Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fondant market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NAFTA, Global Sugar Art, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., Cake & Craft, WILTON BRANDS LLC, Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG, The Lucks Company among others.

Key Product Launches in Fondant Market

In Dec 2016, Barry Callebaut had launched specialty decorations portfolio with the launch of Mona Lisa Rolled Fondant. The product line was developed to offer solutions for the most common challenges cake artists encounter when working with fondant products.

Opportunities for Fondant Market Participants

The fondant market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fondant product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fondant containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the fondant market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the fondant market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the fondant market

The cost structure of the fondant and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key fondant segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key fondant market participants

Competitive landscape of the fondant market, including detailed profiles of the top players in fondant market

