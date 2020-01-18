Fumigation Products Market Size, Share, Development

Fumigation Products Market: Key Highlights

The global fumigation products market was valued at ~US$ 820 Mn in 2018 , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period.

North America accounts for a major share of the global fumigation products market, led by an increase in the demand for residential housing, and supportive government schemes in the region.

Fumigation Products Market: Solid Form to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Solid fumigation refers to the application of fumigants in the form of tablets, powders, or pellets of specific quantities. Solid fumigants are easier to handle and use, and safer than gaseous fumigants. Solid fumigation is also less harmful to the environment.

Aluminum phosphide is the most widely used solid fumigant. It eliminates pests and insects in all stages of development, i.e., eggs, larvae, pupae, and adults. It is widely used for pest control for agricultural produce such as flour, tea, doffer, cotton, and grain. Calcium cyanide is another solid fumigant. It reacts with water vapor to form hydrogen cyanide, which effectively eliminates pests.

Lack of Awareness and Potential Health Hazards to Hamper Fumigation Products Market

Lack of awareness about fumigation products in developing countries such as South Africa, India, and Mexico is a major restraint for the global fumigation products market.

It creates a significant threat of infestation in these countries, resulting in the increased prevalence of diseases. Additionally, lack of awareness about the safety and precaution measures to be taken while applying fumigation products is another major factor hampering the demand for fumigation products in these countries. For instance, in India, more than 50 farmers in states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana died while applying pesticides in 2017.

North America Dominates Global Fumigation Products Market

Among the regions, North America accounted for a major share of the global fumigation products market in 2018 . The demand for warehouse/storage fumigation is high in the region, especially in the U.S.

. The demand for warehouse/storage fumigation is high in the region, especially in the U.S. The U.S. is projected to lead the fumigation products market in North America in the near future, due to the rise in the international trade of agricultural produce. Additionally, increasing urban population across North America due to the movement of people from rural areas to urban areas is increasing the threat of infestation in new residential spaces. This is anticipated to drive the demand for fumigation products from the residential end-user segment. This, in turn, would propel the expansion of the fumigation products market in North America.

