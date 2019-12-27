Fungi-based Protein Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2019 – 2029

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Fungi-based Protein Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Fungi-based Protein Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Fungi-based Protein Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Fungi-based Protein in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Fungi-based Protein Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Fungi-based Protein Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Fungi-based Protein Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Fungi-based Protein Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Fungi-based Protein in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Fungi-based Protein Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Fungi-based Protein Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2019 – 2029?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Fungi-based Protein Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Fungi-based Protein Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Some of the key players in global fungi-based protein are Quorn Foods (Monde Nissin Corporation), Tyson Foods Inc., 3fbio Ltd., Naturex, NOW Health Group, Willows Ingredients, Aumgene Biosciences, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Fungi based protein market is in its growth phase and thus is has several opportunities for emerging as well as existing market players. The increasing number of vegan population in developed countries, as well as rising veganism trend in developing countries, creates opportunities for fungi-based protein market participants to diversify their product range as well as expand to untapped regions. With the rapid spread of the Internet in all corner of the world, there is a rise in awareness among people about benefits as well as functional properties of fungi-based proteins. Thus, food and beverages manufacturers are opting e-Commerce to penetrate to markets across the world and increase presence in the fungi-based protein market.

Global Fungi-based Protein Market: A Regional Outlook

The global fungi-based protein market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Europe, as well as the North American region, are expected to hold the major share in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number consumer shift to plant-based and vegan diet as well as the presence of key players. However, East Asia as well as South Asia region is expected to exhibit a rapid growth in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number of health-conscious people as well as flourishing food and beverage industry. The players in fungi-based protein markets are expected to expand to potential markets such as Latin America & Middle East & Africa regions.

