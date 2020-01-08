Future of Financial Services-Five Technological Trends Changing the Banking, Insurance, Payments and Wealth Management Industries

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Future of Financial Services Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Sale, Huge Discounts on Reports Check for Offers @ https://www.arcognizance.com/offers

The world of Financial Services is changing. The recent introduction of FinTech innovations is beginning to shake up the market and improve and streamline financial services and disrupt the order of things. Furthermore, today’s generation of customers have very different habits and requirements and insurance companies, banks, currencies, payment services and financial advising will all have to change if they are to remain relevant to the coming generations. Incumbent players in the industry are listening however and many have implemented significant changes to their business models in order to adapt for the future. For instance; Block Chain Financial Services has shown itself to have a great number of potential uses and banks want it for their own. Cashless societies are moving closer to reality and in certain countries, people are finding carrying cash increasingly irrelevant. Cybercrime is now big business and protecting customers from attack is now expensive and difficult. For its part, the stale insurance market has been using new technologies to break the mold and robo-advisors are becoming the norm in the wealth management industry.

Request Latest PDF Sample of Financial Services [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/72084

Key Highlights

The rise of cryptocurrencies is due in the main to the clever Financial Services that allows it to function as a kind of distributed ledger system, called the Block Chain. Many in financial services have been skeptical of cryptocurrencies; seeing their trading volatility and resistance to normal financial regulation in a dim light. However, whilst spurning cryptocurrencies, the financial services industry has woken up to the potential of the Block Chain Financial Services. The Block Chain is effectively a far superior and safe database to any current systems that can be altered in multiple places at once across country borders and markets and can work for many more things than just money alone.

The cashless economy has been a longstanding ambition of the financial services industry. Now changes in culture towards the use of digital money for everyday purposes, even tiny purchases, and innovative Financial Services, have allowed countries such as Sweden to move very close to a cashless society. Innovation in transactions and banking has spread efforts to grow the cashless economy to the developing world, ensuring the move away from hard currency is likely to become a global affair. Problems, of course, remain and must be overcome to ensure concerns regarding change are addressed.

Robo-advisors are a new category of financial service product that can offer some unique benefits to those interested in wealth management services. From start-ups to the biggest incumbent players, most institutions in the wealth management industry have their own services. Companies offering these products are capturing the desire for cheaper monthly rates, advice more heavily based on mathematics and fully impartial advice. Essentially what these companies are trying to provide, or what is the long term aim of this type of product, is an AI wealth management service and the robo-advisor market today is a kind of halfway house between a traditional human advisor and what will eventually be the norm, when full AI tools role out in the future.

Scope

– Examining the changing implications of new Fintech coming in to the FS market

– Looking at the disruptive forces in the payments, cryptocurrency, blockchain, cyber crime and insurance world

– Learn whether the hype surround these new innovations are justified and just what impact they might have

Brief about Future of Financial Services Market Report with [email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/report/future-of-financial-services-five-technological-trends-changing-the-banking-insurance-payments-and-wealth-management-industries

Reasons to buy

– What is cryptocurrency and why are banks spending so heavily in developing their own types of blockchains?

– Just how far has the idea of a cashless society spread and what the factors effecting its adoption?

– What is the financial services industry doing to counter the highly dangerous threat from cyber crime?

– Just how has new Financial Services been able to revitalize certain areas of the insurance industry?

– What are robo advisors and how are they helping to shake up the wealth managment industry?

Place Purchase Order for this [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/72084

Table of Content

Block Chain and Cryptocurrency: Financial markets racing to adopt tech 2

Cashless economy spreading as culture shifts and Financial Services solves problems 2

Financial services developing to counter cyber-crime threats 2

Insurance market set for rapid change after embracing Financial Services 2

Robo-Advisors: Complex algorithms and AI are proving popular in wealth management 3

Block Chain and Cryptocurrency: Financial markets racing to adopt the tech 8

Block Chain is the potential foundation of a more secure internet ledger system 8

Block Chain operates like a network file that everyone can access 9

Cryptocurrency mining is an entirely new industry that runs the Block Chain 10

Currency value allows it to escape all bank charges currently 10

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum are very different enterprises 11

Banks have to solve a particular problem with Block Chain tech 12

R3 is one of the start-ups hoping to woo the big banks 12

IBM is building a Block Chain network for European banks 12

Cashless economy spreading as culture shifts and Financial Services solves problems 14

World leader Sweden developing society around an absence of cash 14

Success of cashless systems in developing countries represents opportunity for financial services 15

Potential gains for banks from cashless transactions are substantial but questions remain on appetite from businesses 17

Transition to cashless society comes with problems and resistance from end-users 18

Financial services developing to counter cyber-crime threats 20

Companies must change to meet evolving cybersecurity environment 20

Regulatory authorities responding to criminality, forcing companies to act 21

Major banks are improving fraud detection, reducing risk to all concerned 22

Regulatory Financial Services is changing how financial services combat criminal threats 24

Insurance market set for rapid change after embracing Financial Services 26

InsurTech is changing the insurance market, allowing disruptors to impart much needed dynamism 26

Big data is changing how insurers do business, allowing better fraud detection and tailoring policies to individual consumers 27, continued…

List of tables

Table 1: POS transactions per card at terminals provided by resident PSPs 2011-2016 14

Table 2: Main reasons and business benefits of using big data in OECD countries, 2015 27

Table 3: Types of investor reaction to robo investing 35

List of Figures

Figure 1: Ethereum uses a distributed shared network 8

Figure 2: Average number of daily bitcoin transactions 2009-2017 9

Figure 3: Types of Block Chain networks 11

Figure 4: IBM Block Chain features compared with Ethereum and Bitcoin 12

Figure 5: M-Pesa revenues 2012-2016 (KESbn) 15

Figure 6: M-Pesa outlet in Nairobi, Kenya 16

Figure 7: Number of credit cards in China, 2006-2014 (million) 17

Figure 8: Value of payment transactions per card, Germany 2011-2016 ($) 19

Figure 9: Value of banking market in Asia-Pacific ($tn) 2009-2016 20, continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer