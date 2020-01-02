Future Success of Electronic Flight Instrument System Market Opportunities, Growth and Forecasting

An (EFIS) electronic flight instrument system is defined as the display system designed specifically for the level that displays flight information and data electronically or digitally instead of electromechanically. An electronic flight instrument system is normally made up of a (MFD) multi-function display, (PFD) primary flight display, and (EICAS) an engine indicating & crew alerting system (EICAS) display. Primary electronic flight instrument system models used (CRT) cathode ray tube displays, but (LCD) liquid crystal displays are now more common. Well ahead instrument displays are offered in multi-color liquid-crystal display (MLCD) screens, which exchange specific or all conventional flight instruments for both aviators. The complicated electromechanical horizontal situation indicator (HSI) and attitude director indicator (ADI) were the first contenders for replacement by EFIS.

Growing requirement of lightweight devices with more function, better accurateness, situational knowledge, and greater safety with the usage of electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) are major features likely to motivate the market in the coming years. But strict industry rules affecting EFIS and the high price of technology used in electronic flight instrument systems are the major limitations for the electronic flight instrument system market. The factory-made components need authorization from several organizations, like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), before they are mounted on the panel of an aircraft. Also, it is hard to get authorization for the replacement of conservative systems on the panel of the aircraft. Few established vendors are still engaged in the large-scale manufacturing methods of electronic flight instrument system. This will likely lead to an increase in sales and volume.

The electronic flight instrument system market can be bifurcated on the basis of application, subsystem, platform, fit, and geographical regions. By application, the market can be segmented into flight attitude, aircraft engine monitoring, and navigation. The navigation sector is projected to be the biggest sector of the electronic flight instrument system market, as navigation data is the most elementary information required to fly an aircraft during landing and take-off procedures. New and improved systems such as enhanced vision systems (EVSs), terrain avoidance system, automatic dependent surveillance- broadcast (ADS-B) and global positioning system (GPS), are projected to increase the growth of the navigation segment in electronic flight instrument system market. By subsystem, the market can be segmented into communication & navigation system, display system, flight management controls & system, and processing system. The flight management controls & systems section is likely to have highest growing segment during the forecast period. On basis of platform, the market is divided into fixed wing and rotary wing. Further, on the basis of fit, the market is divided into line fit and retrofit.

The electronic flight instrument system market can be segmented according to region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is the most dominant region in the global electronic flight instrument system market due to technical innovations in locomotive industry that continuously enhances of electronic flight instrument systems. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at high CAGR in the global electronic flight instrument system market.

The global electronic flight instrument system market has extensive growth potential because of display technology by various manufacturer. Manufacturers of electronic flight instrument systems are looking to increase their production by investing in research and development to offer quality products to their consumers. Some of the key players in the electronic flight instrument system market are Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holding Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Dynon Avionics (U.S.), Aspen Avionics (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Avidyne Corporation (U.S.), and Genesys Aerosystems among others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer