G Suite Technology Services Market – Global Industry Study, Trends, Overview, Insights And Outlook 2019-2025



G Suite is a set of collaboration and productivity tools developed by Google that run on a technology platform designed to operate securely, thereby G Suite technology services successfully address end-user needs for improving business productivity.

Adoption of G Suite technology services is increasing among small businesses and institutions owing to its competitive pricing. Micro and small businesses, who may not need the full spectrum of services, are adopting G Suite tools to meet their specific requirements.

In 2018, the global G Suite Technology Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global G Suite Technology Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the G Suite Technology Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Agosto

Capgemini

Maven Wave

Perpetual West

SADA Systems

Coolhead Tech

Cloudypedia

Dito, LLC

BlueRange Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advisory Services

Migration Services

Change Management

Training & Support

Integration Services

Design & Deployment

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

