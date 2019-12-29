Gaining from its vast application base, Blow mold containers market predicted to continue to receive impetus 2017 – 2025

TMR’s latest report on global Blow mold containers market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Blow mold containers market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Blow mold containers market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Blow mold containers among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation

The global blow mold containers market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Food & Beverages

Packaging

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Others

Blow mold containers Market: Segmentation Overview

The blow mold containers help in extending the shelf life of food and beverage products. Products such as boil in the bag and pasteurization, bread, cheese, cooked meats, fish, fresh meat, processed produce, sauces, soups, sausages; are packed with the blow mold containers. In pharmaceutical products, the blow mold containers facilitate in reducing spoilage and wastage. In packaging & distribution market, the blow mold containers aid in optimization of operational cost. The nutraceuticals industry is also benefitted by the blow mold containers because these pouches reduce the growth of any aerobic organisms and also lower the speed of oxidation reactions keeping nutritive value intact.

Blow mold containers Market: Regional Outlook

The global blow mold containers market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of blow mold containers market owing to the fully developed packaging technologies. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging solutions, wherein blow mold containers have versatile applications, aids in boosting the growth of blow mold containers market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for blow mold containers because of the increasing awareness for advanced packaging to optimize cost and enhance product attributes.

Blow mold containers Market: Recent Developments

Companies such as Foodpack are offering contract manufacturing and contract blow mold containers packaging for a wide variety of food products. Caspak Products P/L are offering blow mold containers with quality assurances such as Food Safety HACCP-9000. Clifton Packaging Group Limited offers C-VAC TBG (Tough Bone Guard), which is designed to have a superior puncture resistance and thus suitable for food products that have sharp edges for instance, bone in meat/ribs, bone in chicken, mussels, shellfish and pistachios, etc. The Vaccum Pouch Company is certified offers blow mold containers packaging with BRC certification.

Blow mold containers Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global gas flush pouch packaging market are:

Alpha Poly Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Caspak Products P/L

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

Duropac

Euroflex

Flexipol Packaging Limited

Foodpack

Multivac Ireland Ltd.

Sav-on Bags

Sepack India Private Limited

Sigma Plastics Group

Sorbentsystems.com

Synpac Limited

The Vaccum Pouch Company

Van der Stahl Scientific, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

After reading the Blow mold containers market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Blow mold containers market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Blow mold containers market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Blow mold containers in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Blow mold containers market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Blow mold containers ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Blow mold containers market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Blow mold containers market by 2029 by product? Which Blow mold containers market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Blow mold containers market?

