Gas Pipeline Market Update: Check It Out Who is the Fastest Marketplace Climber?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Gas Pipeline Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC).

Summary:

Industry Background:

A gas pipeline is a system in which a liquid or gaseous substance are transported through a pipe gas storage station to the consumer. Owing to the high cost of transportation and risk associated in doing so, transportation of gases through pipeline seems to be the most feasible solution. In this regard, governments across the world have increased the investment. Recently, in 2017 Export of United States natural gas pipeline increased by the introduction of new pipelines in Mexico with over 4.2 billion cubic feet per day and in 2018, for first five months, it was observed at 4.4 billion cubic feet per day.This growth is primarily driven by Government Initiatives and Safety Parameters for Gas Transportation and Ability to Provide Hazel Free Gas Transportation Service.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Applications of IoT Integrated Automatically Operated Valves for Gas Pipeline.

23 November 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 9th City Gas Distribution (CGD) project bidding round of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas across 65 geographic regions in 129 districts. Further, He also launches 10the CGD Bidding Round in 50 geographic regions spread over 124 districts in 14 states.

Regulatory Insights:

6 September 2018, “State Council of China issued Several Opinions on Promoting the Coordinated and Stable Development of Natural Gas in order to accelerate the development and use of natural gas in a coordinated and stable manner, advance the energy production and consumption revolution and Build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system.”

Market Trend:

• Increasing Applications of IoT Integrated Automatically Operated Valves for Gas Pipeline

• Growing Demand for Natural Gas Liquid (NGL)

Market Drivers:

• Government Initiatives and Safety Parameters for Gas Transportation

• Ability to Provide Hazel Free Gas Transportation Service

Challenges:

• To Build A Low-Carbon and Effective Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

• Gas Station Being Incompetent to Meet the Demand across Globe

Opportunities:

• Emphasizing On Various Untapped Reservoirs across the Sphere

• Prominent Players Expanding Their Footprint across New Geographical Area

This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Manufacturers landscape impacting the growth of the market.

