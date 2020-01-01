Gasification Market – Global Industry Future, Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Supply Demand, Cost Structure 2019-2025



Gasification is a thermochemical process that converts hydrocarbons such as coal, petroleum, petcoke, natural gas, and biomass into simple molecules, primarily resulting in a mixture called syngas (carbon monoxide and hydrogen) by means of partial oxidation with air, oxygen, or steam.

The key advantage of gasification is its ability to perform in various designs having a reduced environmental footprint as compared to combustion technologies. There are several gasifier designs and operating conditions. The most vital component of the gasification process is the gasifier, a vessel in which the feedstock reacts with air or oxygen at high temperatures. The carbon monoxide and hydrogen ratio depends on the hydrogen and carbon content of the feedstock and the type of gasifier.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer