Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Therapeutics Market Survey 2026: Brief summary of industry players by detailing SWOT analysis and strategic direction

Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are a large and differing group of uncommon and complex neoplasms. Most gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are sporadic. Early diagnosis of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors is difficult because of their heterogeneity and remarkable attributes. This increases the probability of metastatic ailment and diminishes the extent of remedial potential outcomes. Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are also called carcinoids and islet cell tumors. These tumors are generally derived from neuroendocrine cells that can occur anyplace along the gastrointestinal tract and contain a heterogeneous group of neoplasms with a wide and complex range of molecules. Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors have customarily been classified into mid-gut, foregut, and hindgut.

The special feature of the tumors is the ability to synthesize, store, and secrete peptides, hormones, and neuroamines. Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are most localized in the gastric mucosa, intestine, rectum, and the pancreas. Abdominal pain, weight loss, anorexia, jaundice, intra-abdominal mass, and bleeding are some of the symptoms of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. Suitable diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumors come out through joint effort by utilizing particular biochemical, radiologic, and surgical techniques.

Based on therapy, the global gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor therapeutics market can be categorized into chemotherapy, peptide-receptor radionuclide therapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period because the patient’s recovery response rate through chemotherapy treatment is high as compared to other therapies. Moreover, chemotherapy is well tolerated, with minimal side effects such as nausea, and abdominal pain. In terms of drug, the global treatment market can be classified into lutathera, sunitinib, everolimus, and others. The lutathera segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period because lutathera is a radiolabeled molecule that binds to the specific receptors of the tumor and stop its growth in a short time as compared to other drugs.

Increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer are the major factors fueling the growth of the global gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics market. However, side effects associated with drugs such as nausea, vomiting, and long treatment procedures are likely to restrain the market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of small intestine cancer and colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 10,000 people were effected with some type of small intestine cancer in 2017. Increase in the geriatric population and favorable reimbursement policy for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are projected to drive the market in Europe.

Rise in prevalence of digestive cancer and increase in awareness about screening test to detect early tumors or cancer are anticipated to propel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Surge in awareness about the harmful effects of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and high diagnosis rates are likely to augment the gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor therapeutics market are Novartis, Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Sun Pharma, among others.

