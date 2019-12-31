Geographic Information System Market 2019-2025: Onset Of Advanced Technologies To Upsurge The Growth

The report titled “Global Geographic Information System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provide (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies ( Esri, Hexagon, Pitney Bowes, Rolta India, MDA, Autodesk, GE Energy, China Information Technology, SuperMap ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Capacity, Gross, Gross Margin, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. This Geographic Information System market report crucial insights that facilitate the Market Trends, Drivers, Market Dynamics, Overview , Scope, Definitions, Classifications, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Geographic Information System market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of Geographic Information System Market: A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.

The increasing use of GIS in marketing is one of the key growth drivers of this market. GIS helps identify relations between customers’ geographical presence and organizations’ marketing campaigns. Moreover, organizations are increasingly using GIS technology to improve their customer segmentation and targeting as it provides customer details based on customer culture, lifestyle, demography, buying behaviour, other important details. Furthermore, the financial services and retail industries also using GIS technology for effective marketing campaigns

During 2015, the GIS market in APAC in the government sector dominated the market and accounted for nearly 25% of the market share in terms of revenue. Many governments across the region are increasingly adopting GIS applications to improve national security. Also, GIS technology plays a major role in improving the national infrastructure, thereby propelling the growth prospects of this market segment until the end of 2020.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ GIS Collectors

⟴ Total Stations

⟴ Imaging Sensors

⟴ GNSS/GPS Antennas

⟴ LIDAR

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Geographic Information System market for each application, including-

⟴ Agriculture

⟴ Construction

⟴ Transportation

⟴ Utilities

⟴ Oil & Gas

⟴ Mining

Geographic Information System Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

