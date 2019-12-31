Geothermal Heat Pump Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2022

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market Insights, Forecast to 2025″ has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wolf GmbH (Germany), Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc. (Canada), The Weishaupt Group (Switzerland), Trane (United States), Vaillant (United Kingdom), Glen Dimplex (Germany), Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. (Germany), Danfoss (United Kingdom), Modine Manufacturing Company (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Daikin (Japan).

A geothermal heat pump (GHPs) is a central water heating system that uses geothermal energy to heat the water. Geothermal heat pumps are energy economical and are widely utilized in numerous heating application across surface water, recycled water, retention basin storm water, sewage treatment plant, and harvested rainwater. Geothermal heat pumps are often used alone or in combination with a hybrid configuration like a solar geothermal heat pump. The hybrid configurations provide high performance and cost benefits. A geothermal heat pump uses the moderate temperatures of the earth for heating as well as cooling systems. Most of the warmth used by the geothermal heat pump doesn’t always come principally from the centre of the earth crust, however directly from the sun. Some of the other popular names of a geothermal heat pump in numerous part of the world include geo-exchange, earth energy systems, and earth-coupled heat pumps.

Market Drivers

Rising Prices Oil and Electricity

The Increasing Concern of Policy Makers towards Energy Security

The Rising Environmental Sustainability

The Initiatives were taken by the Government

Market Trend

Bio-Economy Based Development and Well-Being of the Nation

Restraints

High Capital Installation Cost

Lack of Awareness

Opportunities

Emerging Demand from Economies

Challenges

Competition from Refurbished Pumps

Market Overview of Global Geothermal Heat Pump

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Geothermal Heat Pump Market: Open Loop, Closed Loop, Pond Loop

Key Applications/end-users of Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market: Residential, Commercial (Educational Institutes, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics & transportation, Offices, Hospitality, Others)

Standard Type: ARI-320, ARI-325, ARI-330

Top Players in the Market are: Wolf GmbH (Germany), Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc. (Canada), The Weishaupt Group (Switzerland), Trane (United States), Vaillant (United Kingdom), Glen Dimplex (Germany), Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. (Germany), Danfoss (United Kingdom), Modine Manufacturing Company (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Daikin (Japan)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

