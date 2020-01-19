Glass Powder Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2025

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Glass Powder’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Corning (United States),Schott (Germany),Nippon Electric Glass (Japan),Asahi Glass (Japan),Central Glass (Japan),Potters-Ballotini (United Kingdom),Morgan Advanced Materials (United Kingdom)

Glass is an inert material which could be recycled and used many times without changing its chemical property. Glass Powder is a by-product of Glass factories.Glass powder seems to have a more pronounced effect on the flexural strength than the split tensile strength. Clear and colored glass powder can be used in all media, such as oil, acrylic dispersions, lime, and glues.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Median particle Size(μm) 710〜500, Median particle Size(μm)500〜250, Median particle Size(μm)250〜150, Median particle Size(μm) 150〜75, Other), Application (Cleaning, Deburring, Finishing/Matte finishing, Surface Preparation, Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

In the Construction Industry, Use of waste material or recycling of materials

Growth Drivers: Growth in the Construction Industry

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome: Complexity in Manufacturing Process

Availability of Substitute like Concrete

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

AMA Research has found that their clients use the insights and forecasts from reports in the following ways:

Latest market dynamics and Demand & Supply situation

Gauging timing and size of R&D activities

Helping Production Planner to gear up or gear down to meet demand

Assessing how quickly to increase or decrease sales force activities

Aiding in allocating management attention …. And many more

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Glass Powder Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Glass Powder Market in terms of value.

Market in terms of value. To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Glass Powder Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Glass Powder Market and various regions.

Market and various regions. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Glass Powder Market.

Market. To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Glass Powder Market Size

2.2 Glass Powder Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Glass Powder Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Glass Powder Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Glass Powder Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Glass Powder Market by Product

4.1 Global Glass Powder Sales by Product

4.2 Global Glass Powder Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Glass Powder Price by Product

5 Glass Powder Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Glass Powder by End User

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer