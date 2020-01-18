Global Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market Size & Growth, Sales And Drivers Analysis

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market: Key Highlights

The global absorbed glass mat (AGM) separator batteries market was valued at ~ US$ 18.0 Bn in 2018 , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period.

in , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ during the forecast period. The global absorbed glass mat separator batteries market is driven by the rise in the demand in the automotive industry, especially electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global AGM separator batteries market, owing to the strong growth of the automotive industry in the region.

Major Drivers of the Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market

AGM separator batteries offer properties such as large surface area, high strength, and high porosity of absorbing acid. Expansion in the automotive industry is boosting the absorbed glass mat separator batteries market. Increase in the production of electric vehicles and rise in the demand for electronic accessories in conventional vehicles are propelling the demand for AGM separator batteries.

The demand for power seats and windows, DVD players, remote or voice-activated start, anti-theft devices, global positioning systems (GPS), brakes, and valve controls has been rising in automotive vehicles at a rapid pace. Thus, the increasing integration of electric or electronic systems in vehicles is driving the demand for absorbed glass mat separator batteries.

Several premium vehicles, such as sedans and SUVs manufactured by Mercedes-Benz, contain absorbed glass mat separator batteries in their engine compartments. AGM separator batteries provide continuous power supply to critical engine components even if the vehicle’s engine has stopped.

Increase in the number of regulations on the usage of fossil fuels and rising initiatives to boost the sale of electric vehicles are anticipated to fuel the demand for AGM separator lead-acid batteries in the near future. For instance, in June 2017, the Clean Energy Ministerial, a global forum, launched the [email protected] campaign at its 8th annual CEM meeting, to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicles across the globe. This campaign aims to increase the sales of electric vehicles by 30% by 2030.

by . Thus, the factors mentioned above are likely to drive the demand for absorbed glass mat separator batteries in the automotive industry.

Establishment of New Manufacturing Facilities of Lead-acid Batteries Worldwide to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Automotive companies across the globe are focusing on the manufacture of electric vehicles, which use AGM separators in their batteries. Japan-based GS Yuasa Corporation, a leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries for automobiles, plans to expand its manufacturing base of lead-acid batteries in China. The company is expected to produce up to 6 million units of lead-acid batteries by 2021 .

units of lead-acid batteries by . GS Yuasa Corporation is establishing new manufacturing facilities in Turkey and China in order to meet the increase in the global demand for lead-acid batteries. Additionally, the company is estimated to expand its production capacity at its existing facilities. According to GS Yuasa Corporation, the motorcycle market is estimated to expand significantly in the near future. Consequently, the company has commenced the establishment of production facilities for lead-acid batteries for motorcycles in India.

Thus, the establishment of production facilities for lead-acid batteries is augmenting the demand for absorbed glass mat separator batteries.

Availability of Substitutes & High Cost of Production to Hamper Market

Substitutes of absorbed glass mat separator batteries include lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium-based batteries, flooded batteries, and gel batteries. Characteristics offered by these batteries, such as low cost of production, higher tolerance to extreme weather, and higher shelf-life, are likely to hamper the absorbed glass mat separator batteries market in the near future.

AGM separator batteries are susceptible to overcharging, which decreases their lifecycle. It can also instantly destroy these batteries. Furthermore, the prices of AGM separator batteries are higher than conventional batteries.

Temperature sensitivity and its optimal condition of usage at 77°F are other key disadvantages of absorbed glass mat separator batteries. AGM separator batteries are installed away from the engine compartment, owing to their higher sensitivity to temperature. Consequently, gel batteries are commonly preferred over AGM separator batteries, as these can be safely installed in any position and are entirely maintenance-free. These factors are anticipated to hamper the absorbed glass mat separator batteries market in the near future.

Asia Pacific a Prominent Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global absorbed glass mat separator batteries market with ~ 65% share in 2018 . The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Expansion of the absorbed glass mat separator batteries market in the region can be ascribed to the increase in population and rise in urbanization in developing countries in Asia Pacific. This is driving the market for automotive, especially in China and India. In turn, this is propelling the demand for absorbed glass mat separator batteries in the region.

share in . The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period. Expansion of the absorbed glass mat separator batteries market in the region can be ascribed to the increase in population and rise in urbanization in developing countries in Asia Pacific. This is driving the market for automotive, especially in China and India. In turn, this is propelling the demand for absorbed glass mat separator batteries in the region. The market share of Europe is estimated to increase marginally by 2027 , owing to increasing bans on fossil fuel-based vehicles in the region. This has led to a rise in the production and usage of electric vehicles, thereby fueling the AGM separator batteries market in Europe.

, owing to increasing bans on fossil fuel-based vehicles in the region. This has led to a rise in the production and usage of electric vehicles, thereby fueling the AGM separator batteries market in Europe. The market shares of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to decline by 2027, due to the lack of funding by governments of the countries in these regions.

Key Players of the Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market

The absorbed glass mat separator batteries market is dominated by a few large and medium players operating across the globe. The top four players – Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Hollingsworth & Vose, Hokuetsu Corporation, and ShanDong Renfeng Special Materials Co. Ltd. – cumulatively accounted for ~ 14% share of the global absorbed glass mat separator batteries market in 2018.

share of the global absorbed glass mat separator batteries market in 2018. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. held ~ 7% share of the global AGM separator batteries market in 2018. The company is a leading manufacturer of absorbed glass mat separators under its technical glass division. Its separators are highly porous, and can therefore absorb more acid. The company has production bases in 28 countries and sales in around 130 countries across the globe.

Other key players operating in the absorbed glass mat separator batteries market include Fengxin Industrial Co. Ltd, NINGBO BAIHENG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., B&F Technology Limited, China Yangzhou Guotai Fiberglass Co., Ltd, Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd., HangZhou Longwin Industry Limited, and Dongguan Pengcheng Separator Co., Ltd.

Global Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market: Research Scope

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market by Type

Deep Cycle

Standby

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market by Application

Automotive

UPS

Telecommunications

Others (Renewable Energy, Marine, and Consumer goods)

Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) Separator Batteries Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



