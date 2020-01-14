Global Active Protection System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Active Protection System market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Active Protection System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Active Protection System market, Active Protection Systems (APSs) are subsystems integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). APS technologies are not new, and a number of nations have already employed APS on the battlefield.

The proliferation of advanced RPGs and ATGMs is of concern to some defense officials and policymakers. These weapons—RPGs in particular—have been particularly popular with insurgents because they are readily available, relatively inexpensive, and require little training. Technical and operational challenges to APS include being able to work under extremely demanding circumstances and compressed timelines, robustness against countermeasures, minimizing the threat to friendly forces and civilians, being compatible with the space and power allocated to it on the vehicle, and affordability.

Factors such as modernization of armed forces, rise in asymmetric warfare, and rising need for security from different types of weapon systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, the global Active Protection System market size was US$ 4671.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7198.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Active Protection System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active Protection System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Active Protection System market is segmented into Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, etc.

Segment by Application, the Active Protection System market is segmented into Air Defense, Ground Defense, etc.

The Active Protection System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Active Protection System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Active Protection System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Active Protection System business, the date to enter into the Active Protection System market, Active Protection System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, KBM, Israel Military Industries, Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Company, Artis, LLC, Saab AB, Aselsan, Safran Electronics & Defense, Airbus Defense and Space, etc.

