Global AI in Fashion Market 2020 Size, Share, Trend, Analysis, New Innovation, Business Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Global AI in Fashion Market is valued approximately USD 161.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Fashion industry has adopted the latest AI technology which enhances the customer experience and increases the sales in the industry by increasing customization by suggesting similar clothing patterns according to customer needs. Also, the use of AI has brought in Automatic operations in the mundane tasks like data entry, calculations and more. Further, customer’s demand for a personalized experience, increasing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry has led to the adoption of AI in Fashion across the forecast period. Also, Identifying future fashion trends in advance with customer’s buying behavior analysis and Growing fast fashion retail has boosted the adoption of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

SAP (Germany)

Facebook (US)

Adobe (US)

Oracle (US)

Catchoom (Spain)

Huawei (China)

ai (US)

Heuritech (France)

Wide Eyes (Spain)

FINDMINE (US)

The regional analysis of global AI in Fashion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing social media adoption, the expansion of local enterprises and the government initiatives that are focused on advancements in the AI technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing disposable income has led to major investment of Tech giants would create lucrative growth prospects for the AI in Fashion market across Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation:

By Components:

Solution

Software Tools

Platforms

Services

Training and Consulting

System Integration and Testing

Support and Maintenance

By Applications:

Product Recommendation

Product Search and Discovery

Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Virtual Assistants

Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Category:

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others (eyewear, home decor)

By End-User:

Fashion Designers

Fashion Stores

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

