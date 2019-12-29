Global AI in Space Exploration Market 2020 Segments, Industry News, Regional Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

AI in space exploration Market is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Machine learning and AI leave their imprints on various fields including construction, automation, image analytics, and space exploration along with many others. Many applications of AI in space is being researched on various domains which includes relative positioning, communication and many others. Various spacecraft and space vehicles including satellites that are operating in the space may generates large amount of data owing to the complexity of the research missions. With AI in space exploration enables the data transmission over large distance with ease. Many organization and government agencies are collaborating on machine learning solutions for detection of new planets, space weather using magnetosphere and atmosphere measurement.

Major market player included in this report are:

Orbital ATK

DARPA

Neurala

Descartes Labs

KittyHawk

Iris Automation

Flyby Nav

PrecisionHawk

ai

MRX Global Holding Corp.

Oceaneering International

Maxar Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Astrobotic Technologies

Motiv Space Systems

With rapid technological development and increasing investment in R&D sector, space exploration is experiencing rapid technical development owing to the integration of AI and the space vehicles which are developed for space exploration. The factor leading to the growth of AI in space exploration is the development of AI-based robots that can perform highly complex tasks over a longer period without human inference and for enhances mobility and manipulation benefits. AI offers high flexibility, accuracy and control owing to the development of 3D perception and proximity GNC in AI robots. Moreover, robotics arms in space exploration is witnessing high demand due to the high weightlifting and handling capabilities that are offered to astronauts.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Robotic arms

Rovers

Space probes

Others

By Applications:

Government

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

