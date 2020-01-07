Global Aluminum Castings Market Size and Forecast to 2019-2024
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Aluminum Castings industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Aluminum Castings market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 3.02% from 22870 million $ in 2014 to 26542 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Aluminum Castings market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Aluminum Castings will reach 34190 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Manufacturer Detail
Alcast Technologies Ltd
Arconic Inc
Consolidated Metco Inc
Dynacast International
Gibbs Die Casting Corp
Ryobi Ltd
Bodine Aluminum Inc
Martinrea Honsel
Endurance Technologies Ltd
Alcoa Corporation
Nemak
Oslan Aluminum Castings
Eagle Aluminum Cast Products Inc
Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation
Die Casting
Permanent Mold Casting
Sand Castings
Industry Segmentation
Automotive (Passenger Cars & LCV, Commercial Vehicles, and Motor Bikes
Non-Automotive (Infrastructure and Industrial)
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents
Section 1 Aluminum Castings Product Definition
Section 2 Global Aluminum Castings Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Aluminum Castings Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Aluminum Castings Business Revenue
2.3 Global Aluminum Castings Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Aluminum Castings Business Introduction
3.1 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Business Introduction
3.1.1 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019
3.1.2 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 Alcast Technologies Ltd Interview Record
3.1.4 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Business Profile
3.1.5 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Product Specification
3.2 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Business Introduction
3.2.1 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019
3.2.2 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Business Overview
3.2.5 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Product Specification
3.3 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Business Introduction
3.3.1 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019
3.3.2 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Business Overview
3.3.5 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Product Specification
3.4 Dynacast International Aluminum Castings Business Intr
