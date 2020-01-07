Global Aluminum Castings Market Size and Forecast to 2019-2024

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Aluminum Castings industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Aluminum Castings market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 3.02% from 22870 million $ in 2014 to 26542 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Aluminum Castings market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Aluminum Castings will reach 34190 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Manufacturer Detail

Alcast Technologies Ltd

Arconic Inc

Consolidated Metco Inc

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting Corp

Ryobi Ltd

Bodine Aluminum Inc

Martinrea Honsel

Endurance Technologies Ltd

Alcoa Corporation

Nemak

Oslan Aluminum Castings

Eagle Aluminum Cast Products Inc

Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Castings

Industry Segmentation

Automotive (Passenger Cars & LCV, Commercial Vehicles, and Motor Bikes

Non-Automotive (Infrastructure and Industrial)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: 400 USD——Trend (2019-2024)

Section 9: 300 USD——Product Type Detail

Section 10: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 11: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 12: 500 USD——Conclusion

Table of Contents

Section 1 Aluminum Castings Product Definition

Section 2 Global Aluminum Castings Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Aluminum Castings Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Aluminum Castings Business Revenue

2.3 Global Aluminum Castings Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Aluminum Castings Business Introduction

3.1 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Business Introduction

3.1.1 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.1.2 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Alcast Technologies Ltd Interview Record

3.1.4 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Business Profile

3.1.5 Alcast Technologies Ltd Aluminum Castings Product Specification

3.2 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Business Introduction

3.2.1 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.2.2 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Business Overview

3.2.5 Arconic Inc Aluminum Castings Product Specification

3.3 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Business Introduction

3.3.1 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.3.2 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Business Overview

3.3.5 Consolidated Metco Inc Aluminum Castings Product Specification

3.4 Dynacast International Aluminum Castings Business Intr

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer