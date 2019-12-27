Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market 2019 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2025

The Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market has been thoroughly analysed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. This report also covers different industrial information, which is very important for the vendors. The Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides CAGR during the period 2024.

This report focuses on the global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

ABB Group

Ingersoll Rand

Legrand

Tunstall Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Chubb Community Care

Televic

Telbios

Vitaphone

GETEMED

CareTech

Assisted Living Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size

2.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: North America

5.1 North America Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players in China

7.3 China Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players in India

10.3 India Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.2.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell International

12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.4 ABB Group

12.4.1 ABB Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.4.4 ABB Group Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ABB Group Recent Development

12.5 Ingersoll Rand

12.5.1 Ingersoll Rand Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.5.4 Ingersoll Rand Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development

12.6 Legrand

12.6.1 Legrand Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.6.4 Legrand Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Legrand Recent Development

12.7 Tunstall Healthcare

12.7.1 Tunstall Healthcare Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.7.4 Tunstall Healthcare Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Tunstall Healthcare Recent Development

12.8 Koninklijke Philips

12.8.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.8.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

12.9 Chubb Community Care

12.9.1 Chubb Community Care Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.9.4 Chubb Community Care Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Chubb Community Care Recent Development

12.10 Televic

12.10.1 Televic Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Introduction

12.10.4 Televic Revenue in Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Televic Recent Development

12.11 Telbios

12.12 Vitaphone

12.13 GETEMED

12.14 CareTech

12.15 Assisted Living Technologies

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.2 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

13.3 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.4 North America

13.5 Europe

13.6 China

13.7 Japan

13.8 Southeast Asia

13.9 India

13.10 Central & South America

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

