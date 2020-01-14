Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.
All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.
Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market
In 2019, the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market size was US$ 64310 million and it is expected to reach US$ 133720 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Scope and Market Size
Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market is segmented into Authentication Packaging Technology, Track and Trace Packaging Technology, etc.
Segment by Application, the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Industrial & Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Clothing & Apparel, Others, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Share Analysis
Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging business, the date to enter into the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging market, Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, NHK SPRING, Flint Group, Toppan, 3M, Essentra, Alien Technology Corp, KURZ, OpSec Security, Lipeng, Shiner, Taibao, Invengo, De La Rue, Schreiner ProSecure, CFC, UPM Raflatac, Techsun, Impinj, G&D, Catalent Pharma Solution, SICPA, etc.
This report focuses on the global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Avery Dennison
Sun Chemical
Zebra Technologies
DNP
NHK SPRING
Flint Group
Toppan
3M
Essentra
Alien Technology Corp
KURZ
OpSec Security
Lipeng
Shiner
Taibao
Invengo
De La Rue
Schreiner ProSecure
CFC
UPM Raflatac
Techsun
Impinj
G&D
Catalent Pharma Solution
SICPA
Authentication Packaging Technology
Track and Trace Packaging Technology
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Industrial & Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Clothing & Apparel
Others
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
