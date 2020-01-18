Global Anti-reflective Glass Market Industry Analysis And Forecast

Global Anti-reflective Glass Market: Snapshot

Anti-reflective glasses witness high demand in applications that require high level of clarity and transparency. Their use in applications such as projector lenses continues to remain strong owing to the fact that anti-reflective glasses offer a level of clarity that is not affected even when there are variations in the light. Standard anti-reflective glass, with a minimum level of reflection on both sides, transmits as much as 98% light and produces only about 1% of residual reflection.

Read More Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anti-reflective-glass-market.html

The global market for anti-reflective glasses is expected witness a promising upward trajectory in the next few years as demand across key end-use sectors such as consumer electronics, construction, telecommunications, and eyewear rises at a significant pace. In the construction sector, the rising expenditure on esthetic improvements across a number of key regional markets is leading to the increased uptake of glass with anti-reflective properties. The high level of durability of anti-reflective glass is bringing in more business from areas such as automotive and solar panels.

A number of other application areas such as electronic devices and eyewear are also expected to lead to steady increase is use of anti-reflective glasses in the next few years. This report on the anti-reflective glass market thoroughly covers the present state of development of the market and expounds the future scope of development across key regional markets and areas of application. A detailed overview of the technological developments witnessed in the market in the recent past and their impact on the future development of the market has also been included.

Anti-reflective glass is a type of glass that is optically coated either on one or both the sides to reduce the light reflection and minimize the surface brightness by offering better contrast definition. Anti-reflective glass is a specialized glass product, which can be produced by sinking low iron glass in different solutions of metal oxides. This creates a uniform coating on the overall face of the glass. This coating helps prevent visual reflectance. Anti-reflective coatings produce an invisible glass unit with minimal visual reflectance. Multiple reflections can be minimized by applying anti-reflective coating on the glass surface. Anti-reflective glass can filtrate approximately 70% to 80% of UV rays. It can also improve the surface for better durability and is easy to clean. Anti-reflective glass can maintain its finish even in traffic areas. It is used in various applications such as LCD displays, architectural windows, storefronts, telecommunications, front panel displays, and electronic displays. Anti-reflective glass can be used in various areas in residential, commercial, industrial, eyewear, and electronics industries. Anti-reflective glass can also be laminated for structural glass assemblies. It can create multiple glazing units with optimum solar value. There are primarily two types of anti-reflective glass: one-sided anti-reflective glass and two-sided anti-reflective glass. The commercial sector is increasingly focusing on improving the esthetic appearance of buildings to attract customers. It is also striving to reduce the maximum exposure of sunrays in the seating area. These are the key factors anticipated to drive the anti-reflective glass market.

Based on application, the commercial segment held significant share of the anti-reflective glass market in 2016. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rise in construction of commercial buildings such as hotels, shopping malls, business centers, hospitals, and commercial complexes coupled with increase in focus on attracting customers by improving esthetic appearance is estimated to boost the demand for anti-reflective glass during the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is expected to exhibit significant CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial segment includes automotive and solar panel, wherein the usage of anti-reflective glass is increasing at a rapid pace. Eyewear is emerging as fashion trend among youngsters. The segment is also projected to expand at moderate rate, as use of computers and laptops is increasing by the day. Users prefer anti-reflective glasses on computer screen or spectacles to avoid the harmful radiation from PC and laptop screens.

Request For Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24788

Asia Pacific was the major region for the anti-reflective glass market in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rise in infrastructure development in emerging countries such as India and China, especially in the commercial sector, and increase in usage of vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs, are augmenting the demand for anti-reflective glass in the region. Asia Pacific is becoming a global hub, wherein companies from different sectors are establishing their commercial offices in strategic locations. This is also a prominent factor for the growth of the anti-reflective glass market. Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to be a lucrative market for anti-reflective glass during the forecast period. Increase in focus of governments in the Middle East countries on tourism and health care is propelling the commercial segment. This, in turn, is boosting the anti-reflective glass market. The anti-reflective glass market in other regions such as North America and Europe is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, as the market in these regions has reached the stage of maturity.

The global anti-reflective glass market is highly fragmented; several global and regional players operate in the market. Key players include 3M Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries Corp., Abrisa Technologies, Schott Amiran, and EuropeTec Groupe (a subsidy of Glas Trosch Ag).

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer