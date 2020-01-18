Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market Research Report 2020
In this report, the Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aquarium light is also called water plants grow light, which is a new emerging light tool instead of sunshine in the last 5 years. According to the law of water plant growth, aquarium light can meet the light needs of many water plants. What’s more, this lighting tool can provide the best lighting solution for aquarium, fish view.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Aquarium Lighting Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more Aquarium Lighting Equipment. Increasing of LED industry expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on keeping fish, retrofitting and renovation of old technology , growth of persons keeping fish, increasing adoption of LED aquarium lighting equipment will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.
The global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market is valued at 267 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 347.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Aquarium Lighting Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aquarium Lighting Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Aquarium Lighting Equipment market is segmented into
Traditional Aquarium Lighting Equipment
LED Aquarium Lighting Equipment
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Home Use
Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market: Regional Analysis
The Aquarium Lighting Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Aquarium Lighting Equipment market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market include:
Philps
Central Garden and Pet
Marineland
Current
Eco Tech Marine
Zoo Med
Chuangxing
Mars-hydro
EHEIM
TMC
ADA
Tetra
Fluval
Giesemann
Shenzhen Herifi
Finnex
Aqua-Medic
Zetlight
