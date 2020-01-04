Global Atomic Magnetometer Market Analysis and Opportunities Assessment, Product types and Application, Regional outlook, Leading players during the Forecast period 2020-2025

This report studies the Atomic Magnetometer market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Atomic Magnetometer in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Conon

Parton Elecom Corporation

Sandia National Laboratories

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory

Sinclair Research Center

Singer Company

Varian Associates

Intel Corporation

Southwest Sciences

Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cold atomic magnetometry

Spin-exchange relaxation-free (SERF) magnetometer

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

MRI

NMR

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Atomic Magnetometer market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Atomic Magnetometer market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Atomic Magnetometer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Atomic Magnetometer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Atomic Magnetometer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Atomic Magnetometer are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Atomic Magnetometer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Atomic Magnetometer market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Atomic Magnetometer Market Overview

1.1 Atomic Magnetometer Product Overview

1.2 Atomic Magnetometer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cold atomic magnetometry

1.2.2 Spin-exchange relaxation-free (SERF) magnetometer

1.3 Global Atomic Magnetometer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Atomic Magnetometer Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Atomic Magnetometer Price by Type

1.4 North America Atomic Magnetometer by Type

1.5 Europe Atomic Magnetometer by Type

1.6 South America Atomic Magnetometer by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Atomic Magnetometer by Type

Chapter Two: Global Atomic Magnetometer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Atomic Magnetometer Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Atomic Magnetometer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Atomic Magnetometer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Atomic Magnetometer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Atomic Magnetometer Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Conon

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Conon Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Parton Elecom Corporation

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Parton Elecom Corporation Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Sandia National Laboratories

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Sandia National Laboratories Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Charles Stark Draper Laboratory

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Sinclair Research Center

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Sinclair Research Center Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Singer Company

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Singer Company Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Varian Associates

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Varian Associates Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Intel Corporation

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Intel Corporation Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Southwest Sciences

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Southwest Sciences Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Atomic Magnetometer Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

Chapter Four: Atomic Magnetometer Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Atomic Magnetometer Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Atomic Magnetometer Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Atomic Magnetometer Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Atomic Magnetometer Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Magnetometer Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Atomic Magnetometer Application

5.1 Atomic Magnetometer Segment by Application

5.1.1 MRI

5.1.2 NMR

5.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Atomic Magnetometer by Application

5.4 Europe Atomic Magnetometer by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Atomic Magnetometer by Application

5.6 South America Atomic Magnetometer by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Atomic Magnetometer by Application

Chapter Six: Global Atomic Magnetometer Market Forecast

6.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Atomic Magnetometer Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Cold atomic magnetometry Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Spin-exchange relaxation-free (SERF) magnetometer Growth Forecast

6.4 Atomic Magnetometer Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Atomic Magnetometer Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Atomic Magnetometer Forecast in MRI

6.4.3 Global Atomic Magnetometer Forecast in NMR

Chapter Seven: Atomic Magnetometer Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Atomic Magnetometer Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Atomic Magnetometer Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

