Global Autoinjectors Market Is Booming Worldwide|Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

According to the Autoinjectors Market Overview, the Global Autoinjectors Market is predictable to list a CAGR of 17.42% to reach USD 79,741 Million by 2024. The comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Generally, autoinjectors are medical devices planned to distribute the dose of medicine. These are convenient to use and are envisioned for self-administration by patients and physicians. Autoinjectors have abundant rewards such as decreased needle phobia anxiety and uphold dose precision which in turn help in the growth of the market. The increasing occurrence of targeted therapies, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and the swelling number of regulatory approvals are influences responsible for the market growth.

The worldwide Autoinjectors market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Autoinjectors market include:

The bulging players in the Global Autoinjectors Market. are companies like Antares Pharma (US). Ypsomed (Switzerland), Owen Mumford Ltd (UK), Consort Medical (UK), SHL Group (Taiwan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Owen Mumford Ltd (UK), Consort Medical (UK), SHL Group (Taiwan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Major segments covered in the Autoinjectors Market report include:

The disposable autoinjectors sector is predicted to dominate the market and record a considerable CAGR to reach USD 53,696.20 Million by the end of the year 2024. The growing call for trying new drugs and chemicals and dynamic growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segments are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the disposable autoinjectors segment is also projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.90% from 2019 to 2024. The global autoinjectors market has been principally promoted by the mounting occurrence of anaphylaxis and the rising commonness of targeted therapies. However, increased product recall and severe regulatory policies are estimated to restrain market growth. The Global Autoinjectors Market is given by Product Type (Reusable Autoinjectors and Disposable Autoinjectors), by Design (Standardized Autoinjectors and Customized Autoinjectors), By Therapeutic Application (Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and others), etc. The envisioned onlookers in this market are hospitals and clinics, Contract research organizations (CROs), Medical device companies and academic institutes.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summery

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis

4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Targeted Therapies

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Increased Product Recall

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Entering Developing Economies

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Lack of Proper Training for Using Autoinjectors

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.7 Technology Trends & Assessment

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Disposable Autoinjectors

6.3 Reusable Autoinjectors

7 Global Autoinjectors Market, BY Design

7.1 Overview

7.2 Customized Autoinjectors

7.3 Standardized Autoinjectors

8 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Therapeutic Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Anaphylaxis

8.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.4 Multiple Sclerosis

8.5 Diabetes

8.6 Others

9 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Hospital Pharmacies

9.4 Others

10 Global Autoinjectors Market, By Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 Latin America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 UK

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Company Ranking

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amgen Inc.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products/Services Offered

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategies

12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products/Services Offered

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Strategies

12.3 Abbvie Inc.

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Financial Overview

12.3.3 Products/Services Offered

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Strategies

12.4 Mylan N.V.

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview

12.4.3 Products/Services Offered

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Strategies

12.5 Eli Lilly and Company

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Financial Overview

12.5.3 Products Offering

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Strategies

12.6 Ypsomed

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financial Overview

12.6.3 Products/Services Offered

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Strategies

12.7 Owen Mumford Ltd

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Overview

12.7.3 Products/Services Offered

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Strategies

12.8 Consort Medical

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financial Overview

12.8.3 Products/Services Offered

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Strategies

12.9 SHL Group

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Financial Overview

12.9.3 Products/Services Offered

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Strategies

12.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Financial Overview

12.10.3 Products/Services Offered

12.10.4 Key Developments

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Strategies

12.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

12.11.1 Company Overview

12.11.2 Financial Overview

12.11.3 Products/Services Offered

12.11.4 Key Developments

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Strategies

12.12 Antares Pharma

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Financial Overview

12.12.3 Products/Services Offered

12.12.4 Key Developments

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Strategies

13 Appendix

13.1 References

13.2 Related Reports



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

