Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Automotive Cyber Security market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Automotive Cyber Security market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automotive Cyber Security is the software used to protect car data from being attacked.
Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Cyber Security Market
In 2019, the global Automotive Cyber Security market size was US$ 314.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16620 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 75.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Automotive Cyber Security Scope and Market Size
Automotive Cyber Security market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Cyber Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Cyber Security market is segmented into Software-based, Hardware-based, Network & Cloud, Security Services & Frameworks, etc.
Segment by Application, the Automotive Cyber Security market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automotive Cyber Security market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automotive Cyber Security market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Cyber Security Market Share Analysis
Automotive Cyber Security market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Automotive Cyber Security business, the date to enter into the Automotive Cyber Security market, Automotive Cyber Security product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Argus, BT Security, Intel Corporation, ESCRYPT Embedded Systems, NXP Semiconductors, Trillium, Secunet AG, Security Innovation, Symphony Teleca & Guardtime, Utimaco GmbH, etc.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Cyber Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Arilou technologies
Cisco systems
Harman (TowerSec)
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
Argus
BT Security
Intel Corporation
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
NXP Semiconductors
Trillium
Secunet AG
Security Innovation
Symphony Teleca & Guardtime
Utimaco GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software-based
Hardware-based
Network & Cloud
Security Services & Frameworks
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Cyber Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Cyber Security are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
