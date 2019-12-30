Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

In terms of value, the global automotive thermal management system market is expected to grow at 4.50% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Factors such as high stringency in emission regulation and fuel efficiency and rising sales of electric vehicles driving the global automotive thermal management system market. Concurrently, the high cost of thermal management system technology and strict government norms on the use of refrigerants could restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The worldwide Automotive Thermal Management System market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the market are BorgWarner Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Dana Limited (US), VOSS Automotive GmbH (Germany), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Valeo (France), Gentherm (US), and Hanon Systems (South Korea).

Objective of the Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market Report-Forecast till 2023

> To provide insights into factors the influencing market growth

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on system, component type, technology, application, vahicle type, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Associations and industrial bodies

> Component suppliers and distributors

> End users of thermal management system

> Hybrid System Manufacturers

> Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

> Electric Vehicle manufacturers

Key Findings

> The powertrain cooling segment of the global automotive thermal management system market, by the system, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

> The battery segment of the global automotive thermal management system market, by component type, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

The reduced HVAC system loading segment of the global automotive thermal management system market, by technology, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

The waste heat recovery segment of the global automotive thermal management system market, by application, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle segment of the global automotive thermal management system market, by vehicle type, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period.

> Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive thermal management system market during the review period. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.00% to reach a market size of USD 26.07 billion by the end of 2023.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Macro Factor Indicator Analyses

2.6 Key Takeaways

2.7 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 High Stringency in Emission Regulation and Fuel Efficiency

4.2.2 Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Cost of Thermal Management System Technology

4.3.2 Strict Government Norms on the Use of refrigerants

4.3.3 Restraint Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Rising Awareness about Driver Comfort

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Rivalry

5.3 Technology Trends: Automotive Thermal Management System

5.3.1 The HVAC systems manufacturers are replacing existing HFO-1234yf cooling technology with the R-134a and R1234yf technology, for automotive HVAC systems due to the harmful effects of some refrigerants.

5.3.2 Advanced Thermal Management Technologies for high power density automotive equipment

5.3.3 Trend of thermal cooling solution within the vehicles for different components

5.3.4 Trends on lighting system or inverter/ IGBT or electronic control unit (ECU).

5.3.5 Updates in the mandatory government standards for automotive thermal management systems

5.3.6 The availability of different thermal solutions for automotive thermal management

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.5 Patent Trends: Automotive Thermal Management System

6 Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market, By System

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

6.1.2 Powertrain Cooling

6.1.3 Fluid Transport

6.1.4 Others



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

