Global Coconut Milk Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global coconut milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.61% by reaching the valuation of USD 2,350.8 million during the forecast period 2018- 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Coconut milk is obtained by using the de-watered nuts. The nuts are broken into little pieces and are then exposed to paring pursued by milk extraction; after this progression, the milk is separated and sent for a quality check to get exceedingly purified coconut milk. The rising reception of veganism over the world offers the market players worthwhile opportunities for development. In Asia-Pacific and African region, consumers are changing to vegetarian ways of life because of moral worries for animals and nature. Veggie diets are likewise seen as a sound and healthy diet and include the utilization of normal sustenance items, for example, coconut milk. However, the high price of coconut milk powder is expected to hinder the market growth.

Major players operating in the Coconut Milk market include:

Danone SA (France), Theppadungporn Coconut Co., Ltd (Thailand), and Thai coconut Public Company (Thailand), McCormick & Company, Inc. (US), Goya Foods, Inc. (New Jersey), Dabur India Ltd (India), Vita Coco (US), Celebes Coconut Corp. (Philippines), Thai Agri Foods Public Co., Ltd (Thailand), are some of the major market players in the global coconut milk market.

Major segments covered in the Coconut Milk Market report include:

The global coconut milk market is segmented on the basis of its category, form, packaging type, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Based on its form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of its packaging type, the market is classified into Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Others. Based on its distribution channel, the market is distributed into store-based and non-store based. The former is segmented into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance

4.2.2 Health Benefits of Coconut milk

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Fluctuating Prices of Coconut

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Adoption of Veganism

4.4.2 Untapped Markets in Asia-Pacific and Africa

4.4.3 Product Innovation

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 Availability of Substitutes

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.1.2 Processing

5.1.3 Packaging

5.1.4 Distribution and Sales

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



