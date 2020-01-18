Global Cow Milk Infant Formula Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Cow Milk Infant Formula market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cow Milk Infant Formula market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Infant formula milk powder, also called cow milk infant formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

Cow milk infant formula consumption is related to nation’s birth rate. In the last five years, Europe and Japan maintained a relatively steady pace. This low growth rate is mainly due to low population growth in Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, North America and Australia, the growth rate was slightly better than Europe and Japan. Due to the economic situation is bad, cow milk infant formula industry in Africa’s development speed is not fast. Asia is the fastest growing region.

The global Cow Milk Infant Formula market is valued at 25900 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 26080 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Cow Milk Infant Formula volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cow Milk Infant Formula market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Cow Milk Infant Formula market is segmented into

Wet Process Type

Dry Process Type

Wet-dry Method Composite Type

Segment by Application

First Class

Second Class

Third Class

Global Cow Milk Infant Formula Market: Regional Analysis

The Cow Milk Infant Formula market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Cow Milk Infant Formula market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Cow Milk Infant Formula Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Cow Milk Infant Formula market include:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

